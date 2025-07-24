Exceed Learning Center opens in Albertson, bringing educational expertise to local families

The Albertson community welcomed a new hub for academic enrichment and personal development with the official opening of Exceed Learning Center on Monday, July 15. This tutoring and coaching facility was founded and directed by Olga Binyaminov, a longtime educator, professor, and mindset coach.

While the physical location is new to Albertson, the Exceed Learning Center has a long-standing legacy. Binyaminov launched the center in 2006 in Rego Park, Queens, as a solo operation. Over the years, it grew to include a small team of part-time educators and support staff. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she transitioned all operations online.

Now, after four years of offering virtual services, she’s brought the center back to life with a dedicated brick-and-mortar space, just minutes from her home.

“This community means everything to me,” Binyaminov said. “I live in Albertson, and I wanted to bring something back that would directly benefit the children and families around me. A place that truly helps students grow their minds.”

The new Albertson center offers academic tutoring, test prep, enrichment classes, and mindset coaching for children, teens, and adults. What sets Exceed apart, Binyaminov says, is its personalized approach and focus on the whole learner.

“I’m not just an educator, I’m a life coach,” she said. “That experience shapes how we approach teaching here. We don’t just focus on grades. We focus on confidence, self-awareness, and helping every student tap into their full potential.”

In addition to tutoring across all subjects and grade levels, the center also hosts adult coaching sessions, book clubs, and teenage development classes. According to Binyaminov, the goal is to offer something for the whole family, an educational space that supports lifelong learning and personal growth.

Binyaminov, a college professor since 2009, brings a wealth of knowledge to her work. She personally conducts academic assessments with every new student to evaluate their needs and learning styles. Then, she carefully matches them with the right tutor.

“I make it a point to understand every student who walks through our door,” she said. “It’s not one-size-fits-all here. It’s all about the individual.”

Exceed Learning Center’s team includes certified teachers, college professors, bachelor-level tutors, and even high-achieving high school and college students who assist younger learners. Binyaminov says that the center intentionally mixes experience, relatability, and academic rigor to allow it to serve students across a broad age and ability range.

For the longtime educator, opening the center in Albertson is deeply personal. After years of commuting and remote instruction, she’s excited to build something in the place she calls home.

“Albertson, Roslyn, Williston Park, these are communities filled with families who value education,” Binyaminov said. “I wanted to create a space that matches that energy and gives parents a trusted place to help their kids grow.”