HeArt Studio brings creativity, community, and healing to Port Washington

On a quiet block in Port Washington, a once-shuttered art space is alive again with color, laughter and purpose.

The HeArt Studio, which held its grand opening on Sunday, July 20, is founded by longtime mental health professional Isabel Chau. It isn’t just another art workshop, according to Chau, it’s a place where creativity meets healing, and where families can reconnect with themselves and each other, one activity at a time.

Chau, who spent more than a decade working in menthol health and early childhood development, including at a NYU Langone Health’s ParentCrops program, left behind a successful career in institutional care to pursue something she hadn’t expected. Her own passion for crafting, which she long considered just a personal hobby, has now turned into the foundation of a transformative business.

“I was the internal health manager at NYU Langone’s population health program. I had a great team and a meaningful role,” Chau said.

The turning point came after a series of difficult layoffs at her workplace. Chau helped manage two rounds of team reductions, first affecting 20% of the staff and later slashing the team in half. Though she had built a respected career, Chau made the decision to step away.

“In my heart, I knew there was something else I was supposed to do,” she said.

What followed was a period of deep reflection, aided by her studies in energy healing and her certification from the HeartMath Institute. She became increasingly focused on helping people discover their own inner clarity and sense of purpose.

For a while, Chau considered creating digital content on parenting and emotional well-being, until the irony of being lured to screens while encouraging others to be more present struck a nerve.

“I kept thinking, if you’re with your kids, turn off this video,” she said. “Connection doesn’t happen on screens, it happens when you are truly present. And then, I walked into an art studio that was closing down, just to buy supplies, and I had this overwhelming feeling: ‘This is what I could do.’”

That studio became the space Chau would transform into HeArt Studio, a name that reflects both her training in emotional health and the rediscovery of a lifelong passion for art.

“I realized the word ‘art’ is inside ‘heart.’ That wasn’t just a coincidence. It felt like a sign,” Chau said.

HeArt Studio offers a full slate of programming, from individual workshops to birthday parties to family-friendly events and upcoming parent-child collaborative art nights. One of Chau’s favorite offerings is “Parents’ Night Out,” a Friday evening program that gives children the chance to do hands-on art projects while their parents enjoy a night out.

“As a mom, I know how important it is to have time with your partner,” Chau said. “So we wanted to create a space where kids could do something enriching, creative, and screen-free and parents could reconnect, even if just for a dinner.”

Another highlight is a Japanese-inspired “decoden” cream art workshop, a whimsical crafting style that uses frosting-like pastes to decorate everything from charms to accessories. Popular among teens in Asia, Chau is excited to introduce this trend to local kids and adults.

The studio is also a family operation. Chau’s two children help with programming and ideas. Her 13-year-old son Jaden leads brick-building workshops, offering alternatives for kids who may prefer LEGO and engineering-style projects to traditional crafts.

“Art doesn’t have to be paint and glitter,” Chau said. “It can be building, shaping, or assembling. It’s about creativity in all its forms.”

While Chau and her family now live in Manhasset, Port Washington remains a central part of their lives. Her children still take classes in Port Washington, and the family still frequents local businesses and events.

“Port Washington is where we started our family,” she said. “It’s home.”

At its core, HeArt Studio is about more than making things; it’s about making space for creativity, reflection, presence, and healing.

“In today’s world, we’re constantly pulled in different directions,” Chau said. “HeArt Studio is a place where people can slow down, express themselves, and reconnect, not just with their art, but with themselves and their loved ones.”

HeArt Studio is located at 938 Port Washington Blvd.. Unit 3, Port Washington. To book a program visit theheartstudiony.com.