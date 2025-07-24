Stars align at Oheka Castle for Gatsby-themed celebrity golf classic

Oheka Castle in Huntington will once again serve as the lavish backdrop for one of Long Island’s most anticipated summer events: the 5th Annual 1-800-LIQUORS Celebrity Golf Classic. The two-day affair, produced by Celebrity Sports Entertainment (CSE) and The Money Team, kicks off on Sunday, July 27, with a glamorous Great Gatsby-themed celebration, followed by the official golf tournament on Monday, July 28.

Organized by CSE founder Michael Mak and James McNair of The Money Team, this annual gathering blends Hollywood prestige, charitable giving and classic elegance. The event has grown steadily over the years, now attracting A-list celebrities, athletes and influencers who gather in support of cancer-related causes through the event’s nonprofit initiative, D-Up-On-Cancer.

A Glamorous Gatsby Affair

On Sunday, July 27, guests will don their finest 1920s attire to attend the Gatsby Party, an opulent evening filled with entertainment and visual spectacle. Held on the sprawling grounds of the historic Oheka Castle, the event includes a red carpet entrance, casino games, premium open bar, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, pop-up shops, live DJs, a cigar lounge and a fireworks finale. The carefully curated experience channels the Jazz Age glamor and commemorates the centennial of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” published 100 years ago in 1925.

The Gatsby Party begins at 5:30 p.m. with the red carpet, providing a photo-ready entrance for guests and media alike. The atmosphere is further elevated by luxury sponsors, including D’USSÉ Cognac, Tequila Comisario, Natura Cigars, Royal Wine Corp and Bucked Up.

Celebrity Guests

This year’s roster features an impressive and diverse lineup of public figures. Confirmed attendees include Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule, comedian Michael Blackson, television personality Jason Lee and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin Harrington, among others.

Also expected are reality TV star Johnny Bananas and representatives from The Money Team, further reinforcing the weekend’s blend of business, entertainment and philanthropy.

The Celebrity Golf Classic

The following morning, the event continues with the Celebrity Golf Classic, bringing stars and supporters together on the green for a day of competitive fun. Tee time begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 28, at Oheka Castle’s pristine course. Participants can register as individuals or teams, with limited spots available for those wishing to play alongside celebrity guests.

Beyond the fairway, the tournament also includes on-site entertainment, branded merchandise activations, food and beverage stations and additional fundraising opportunities via auctions and raffles. Proceeds from the event will support multiple charitable organizations, particularly those connected to cancer research and care.

Kevin Harrington

Among the notable guests is Kevin Harrington, an original “Shark” on “Shark Tank,” a prolific entrepreneur and supporter of the event. Harrington, who has attended previous iterations of the Celebrity Golf Classic, first met event organizer Michael Mak several years ago. Harrington praised Mak’s entrepreneurial evolution from launching products like Boom Cups to now orchestrating large-scale entertainment and charity events.

Harrington, known for his role in launching “As Seen on TV” products and brands such as the Jack LaLanne juicer and Tony Little’s Gazelle, sees events like this as an extension of his passion for innovation and mentorship. His participation in the golf classic aligns with his dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and charitable initiatives.

Harrington’s presence brings additional entrepreneurial weight to the weekend, which attracts rising brands and business minds looking to network and showcase their ventures in front of an influential audience.

Supporting a Cause with Style

Proceeds from the weekend will benefit D-Up-On-Cancer, an initiative committed to supporting cancer-related organizations and individuals in need. Previous editions of the Celebrity Golf Classic have helped raise substantial funds through ticket sales, auctions, raffles and sponsorships.

This year’s sponsors include 1-800-LIQUORS—also the event’s title sponsor—along with CBD Healthcare Co., Apple Ice and other industry-leading beverage and lifestyle brands.

A Landmark Venue

Oheka Castle, a grand estate modeled after French châteaus, is the second-largest private residence in the United States and a fitting location for a Gatsby-themed gala. With its historic architecture, manicured gardens and rich literary connection to the Jazz Age, it serves as a living tribute to the era that inspired Fitzgerald’s classic.

Now in its fifth year, the Celebrity Golf Classic at Oheka Castle continues to attract major names while staying rooted in charitable impact and community engagement.

Event Details at a Glance