Lawyer for family of man who died from an MRI machine in Westbury says incident was ‘preventable’

Lawyer for man who died from an MRI machine in Westbury said the incident was ‘preventable.’

A lawyer representing the family of Keith McAllister, a Hempstead man who died after being sucked into an MRI machine in Westbury, said on Tuesday, July 22, his death was “preventable.”

Attorney Michael Lauterborn called for a thorough investigation of McAllister’s death by the Nassau County Police Department and the New York State Department of Health when McAllister was killed while attempting to aid his wife at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury.

“We ask the public and friends to keep Mr. McAllister’s wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, and the entire family in their thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time,” Lauterborn said. “The family is truly grateful for the outpouring of heartfelt condolences received from the community and from across the country.”

Police responded to a 911 call at Nassau Open MRI at 1570 Old Country Road in Westbury, where a man entered an MRI room with a large metallic chain around his neck while a scan was in progress.

Police said the chain caused him to be drawn into the machine, which resulted in what they called a medical episode.

Police said he was pronounced dead the following afternoon.

Nassau Open MRI declined to comment when asked.

The victim’s wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, said in an interview with News 12 that she was having the scan done and had asked her husband to come help her up.

She said her husband entered the room and was then sucked into the machine. She said she and a technician had attempted to free him, but were unable to do so.

“He went limp in my arms,” Jones-McAllister said during the interview.

Lauterborn, from the law firm Smith, Cheung & Lauterborn, PC, said on Tuesday that the family is “devastated” and seeking answers.

“This heartbreaking incident highlights the critical importance of safety protocols in medical imaging facilities,” he said.

Samantha Bodden, who identified herself as Jones-McAllister’s daughter, started a GoFundMe for McAllister that had raised more than $11,000 as of Thursday, July 24.

“Keith was a husband, a father, a stepfather, a grandfather, a brother, and an uncle. He was a friend to many. He was on a fixed income from Social Security and didn’t have much. So at this time, my mother is asking for help with expenses to help bury him. Anything will help and is very much appreciated. We thank you for understanding during this time of loss,” Bodden said.