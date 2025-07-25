These 10 adoptable animals are looking for their fur-ever home

When you adopt, you’re saving two lives — the one you bring home and the one who now has space at the shelter. Whether you’re looking for a couch buddy, walking partner, or something in between, now’s the purr-fect time to adopt your new best friend!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meeps might seem like your average friendly shelter cat — but his journey has been anything but ordinary. After being trapped, neutered, and released as a kitten, Meeps had his own ideas about where he belonged. Meeps knew what he wanted and settled in faster than anyone imagined. Now this affectionate, lap-loving, head-bumping boy is ready for his forever home. He’s hoping for a calm environment with older kids and no dogs. After everything he’s been through, Meeps deserves a happy ending, and he’s ready to write it with you.

Rondeau was ready for a fresh start when his rescuer found him wandering outside, unsure but hopeful. Now safe indoors, this five-year-old FIV+ sweetheart is slowly realizing that life can be calm, cozy, and full of kindness. With a gentle approach, Rondeau’s quiet charm begins to shine, and it’s the kind that sticks with you. He may have endured a tough road to get here, but he’s more than ready to trade survival for snuggles and settle into the loving home he’s always deserved.

Four-year-old Tikvah arrived in need of comfort and care after surviving the fire that destroyed her former home. Now safe and supported, she’s adjusting to life with chronic rhinitis, managed through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers at cost. Cozy in her bed, she accepts gentle affection and even offers polite little swats at toys, a quiet thank-you to the team that gave her this second chance. Tikvah’s heart is open to a calm, loving home — one where she can finally rest, heal, and be cherished.

Three-year-old Arik is taking in his new world with quiet curiosity and wide-eyed wonder. Tucked into a cozy spot, he’s slowly discovering the joy of treats and the unexpected comfort of ear rubs. Every gentle interaction brings out a little more of his sweet, impish spirit. Arik’s future family, especially one with kind-hearted kids over 8, will get to experience a lot of “firsts” with him. And in return, he’ll fill every corner of your heart with gratitude, softness, and quiet affection.

Cooper is looking for his perfect match! This two-year-old terrier mix from Antigua has a one-of-a-kind personality and is searching for a patient, experienced owner to help him thrive. Because he can be a little wary of strangers and new situations, Cooper does best in a home with older kids. With the right guidance, patience, and structure, Cooper will form an unbreakable bond with his forever family.

Pop is ready for her forever home! This sweet and soulful one-year-old Lab mix from Louisiana is looking for an experienced owner who can complete her training. Pop can be a little cautious with new faces, but once she’s comfortable, her loving and loyal personality shines. She flourished in her foster home and is ready to do the same with her future family! If you’re looking for a devoted companion, come meet Pop at the Port Washington campus today!

Meet the delightful Nora! This spirited one-year-old Lab/Collie mix from Georgia is bursting with energy and ready for adventure! With her floppy ears and playful spirit, she’s the perfect companion for someone who loves outdoor fun. Nora adores running in the dog park, playing fetch, and soaking up every moment of love. She’s looking for experienced adopters with older children (14+) to help her continue her training. Nora would thrive as your one-and-only fur baby, eager to receive all your love and attention!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Lucky lives up to his name. Whoever brings this sweetheart home is truly one lucky human! He’s a professional cuddle buddy, a toy-chasing champ, and an all-around lovebug. With his irresistibly soft fur, soothing purr, and gentle, affectionate nature, Lucky is the perfect companion. Whether he’s snuggled up beside you or following you from room to room. All this adorable kitten needs is a cozy home, a little love, and a forever friend. Could that be you?

Meet Honey. A sweet and special girl with a heart as warm as her name. Once living outdoors, Honey has fully embraced the comforts of indoor life and thrives in the company of people and other cats. She’s playful, curious, and full of personality. You’ll often find her chasing toys, exploring every corner, or happily following you just to stay close.

Honey brings joy and affection wherever she goes. At night, she winds down by watching her favorite TV show (yes, she actually watches!) before curling up beside you in bed. This happy-go-lucky girl plays hard, loves deeply, and never turns down attention. If you’re looking for a fun, affectionate, and devoted companion, Honey could be your purrfect match.

To adopt Lucky or Honey, complete an application here.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Special Request* Introducing Helen, a black and white tuxedo kitten under a year old, with a gentle spirit and endless affection to share. This sweet and endearing little charmer may be blind, but that only makes her sense of love and connection shine even brighter.

The shelter team believes Helen was born blind, but she requires no medication, just a calm, loving environment where she can flourish. Helen navigates her world with confidence, cuddles like a pro, and has so much love to give. Spend just a little time with her, and you’ll quickly see she has a heart full of love and a purr to match. She is ready to share her sweet soul with a family who will cherish her just as she is. Helen would thrive in a quiet, nurturing home with older children, gentle dogs, and possibly other cats.

If you are interested in meeting Helen, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember: always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!