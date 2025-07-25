Echoes of the Eagles soar at Roslyn Rocks Summer Concert

Echoes of the Eagles performed at Gerry Park at the Roslyn Rocks Summer Concert.

Nearly 400 music lovers gathered under a clear summer sky Wednesday night at Gerry Park for the Penn Toyota “Roslyn Rocks” summer concert, where Echoes of the Eagles, Long Island’s premier Eagles tribute band, delivered a powerful and nostalgic performance celebrating the music of one of rock’s most iconic bands.

The free event, co-hosted by the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce and the Town of North Hempstead, transformed the park into a sea of fans swaying, dancing, and singing along to classic hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” and “Lyin’ Eyes.”

The band performed for more than two hours, delivering pitch-perfect renditions with lush harmonies and impressive musicianship that had the crowd captivated from start to finish.

Formed just two years ago by bandleader Kevin Hawkins, Echoes of the Eagles is made up of childhood friends from New Hyde Park and Great Neck who reunited decades after playing in various bands during high school and college. Their chemistry on stage reflects their long-standing friendships.

The six-member band features Hawkins on bass and vocals, Joey Owens on keyboards, Anthony Gangi on vocals, Glenn Sherman and Tom Staab on lead guitars and vocals, and Adam Leibner on drums and vocals. All six members contribute to the group’s rich harmonies, emulating the Eagles’ signature sound with accuracy.

Their performance in Roslyn is the latest in a string of sold-out shows and festival appearances across the Northeast. From the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett to The Warehouse L.I. Music Venue in Amityville and the Jones Beach Bandshell, Echoes of the Eagles continues to rise.

Their 2024-2025 tour includes return stops at My Father’s Place in Roslyn, where they will perform again on Saturday, Sept. 20, as well as appearances at Steppingstone Park in Great Neck, Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport, and The Cutting Room in New York City.

The Roslyn Rocks concert series continues to be a summer tradition, thanks in part to the support of local sponsors: Penn Toyota, Roslyn Living, Garnet Ardila State Farm, Delicacies Gourmet, Okaru, Holiday Farms, Atria at Roslyn Harbor, Inc. Village of Roslyn, Schneps Media Long Island, NYU Langone Health, The Bryant Library, Pierce Country Day Camp, The Paint Place Benjamin Moore and Integrated Fitness Solution.