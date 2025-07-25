NY grants $2.6M to 9 LI police departments for gun crime prevention

New York State officials have awarded $2.6 million in grants to nine law enforcement agencies on Long Island to help fund continuing efforts to reduce gun-related crime in the region.

These funds will allow agencies to hire more personnel, give academies more equipment, pay for overtime and enhance training as a part of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, officials said.

“Every time I come here, I’m reminded of what we’re fighting for: strong neighborhoods, safe streets,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a visit to the Suffolk County Police Academy in Brentwood on July 23. “My number one priority as governor is keeping people safe.”

The local grants were part of $36 million allocated to agencies statewide. The governor said jurisdictions that are a part of the program have seen notable decreases in gun crime. Law enforcement agencies in Nassau and Suffolk counties each received $1.3 million combined.

The Nassau County Police Department got $486,223, the Nassau County Probation Department got $324,000, the Nassau County District Attorney got $225,000, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office got $40,000, and the Hempstead Village Police Department got $270,000.

Across the county line, the Suffolk County District Attorney got $564,291, the Suffolk County Police Department got $459,998, the Suffolk County Probation Department got $176,256, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office got $133,398.

Standing behind a podium that read “crime is down on Long Island,” Hochul spoke about harm prevention efforts such as the the Red Flag Law, or Extreme Risk Protection Order law, which aims to prevent “individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm.”

She said the GIVE initiative has been a lifesaver.

“There’s more people alive today, or people that are not getting injured because of gun violence — sitting having a nice summer dinner with their families because of the work of so many people in this room,” said Hochul. “We’re going to continue on this track, continue the investments, continue the spread, and always use the latest technological advancements.”