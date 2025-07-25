Ed Mangano resentencing date set for Oct. 9

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to be resentenced in October.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano will appear back in court in October, according to court filings. A judge set a new re-sentencing date after partially reversing his case in a federal appeals court.

Judge Joan M. Azrack set the date for the morning of Oct. 9, which may result in Mangano’s sentence being shortened.

A federal appeals court reversed two counts of Mangano’s conviction Feb. 13 in connection with a loan scheme that involved the Town of Oyster Bay while Mangano was in office.

In April 2022, he was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for conspiring to accept and accepting illegal bribes while serving as the county executive and obstructing a federal grand jury. The appeals court had remanded the case to the district court for resentencing.

Azrack said supplemental sentencing submissions should be made to the court by Sept. 25.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor granted Mangano’s lawyer an extension to file a petition with the Court by Oct. 14.

Mangano persuaded Town of Oyster Bay officials to give contracts to Harendra Singh, who owned multiple concessions throughout the town. Singh received roughly $20 million from the town while providing officials with bribes to varying degrees.

The appeals court released a 92-page document reversing two of the counts of conspiracy to commit bribery of federal programs from his sentence and affirming all the other counts, saying that the evidence at trial was insufficient to hold Mangao liable.

A jury had convicted the Republican lawmaker of accepting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for official government action, but acquitted him of extortion and honest services wire fraud following a trial in 2019 at Central Islip federal court.

“Singh gave Mangano, among other things: a custom-made office chair worth approximately $2,700; roughly $42,000 as a discount on food for Mangano’s campaign; a massage chair worth over $3,600; over $20,000 in vacation expenses; hardwood flooring for the Manganos’ house; and approximately $7,000 to be spent on a luxury watch for the Manganos’ son,” the appeals court document said.

Four months into Mangano’s tenure as county executive in 2010, Singh hired his wife, Linda, as a “no-show” employee. By 2014, she had collected over $400,000.

The appeals court had said that Mangano “enjoyed tremendous political clout” while being an elected official.

Although Mangano was a Bethpage resident, he was not a Town of Oyster Bay official, which is why the appeals court found he could not be convicted of bribery charges related to the town.

Mangano served as the Nassau County executive from 2010 to 2017 and as a county legislator from 1996 to 2009, representing the areas of Bethpage, Hicksville, Plainedge, South Farmingdale, Levittown, and Syosset—nearly all located within the Town of Oyster Bay.

The appeals court agreed with Mangano’s case: “The government presented no evidence at trial that Mangano had authority to act on behalf of the town nor that he was an employee or representative of the town.”