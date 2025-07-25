Popular arts camp keeps growing in Massapequa

Eva D’Angelo, Eleni Diakoumakis and Madison Cordeau (L. to R.), showed some of the charms they created from clay in the jewelry making class.

The Massapequa School District’s Summer Fine Arts camp added new courses, increased enrollment and expanded digital offerings during its five-week program this year.

The camp, held in partnership with Nassau BOCES, began on July 7 and runs through Aug. 8 at Massapequa High School. Coordinator Jessica Wyman said 576 students enrolled, supported by 30 teachers, 39 student assistants and two college assistants. Dozens of one- and two-week courses were offered in music, theater and visual arts.

Traditional classes returned, including band and orchestra lessons, musical theater workshops, and art courses in drawing, painting, sculpture and mixed media. A Young Artist Explorers program, introduced last year, gave elementary students an opportunity to emulate artists such as Keith Haring and Wassily Kandinsky.

New offerings included a summer dance camp and a Music Theory for All course, where students studied music structure and created 16-measure solo pieces. Rising seventh grader Niall MacLeod, a percussionist, enrolled in Music Theory, Introduction to Improvisation, Jazz Band and Rock Band.

“I was looking at all of the camps and they were all really interesting,” he said. “I like doing anything with music and learning new things that make me a better musician.”

The camp expanded its digital curriculum with a new Canva Digital Art class and an updated Fashion Design course, now fully on iPads using ProCreate.

Wyman credited teachers for suggesting new offerings. “Most of our camps are because the people teaching them are passionate about that subject or medium,” she said.

Each music and theater program ended with a performance, and art classes concluded with an exhibit.