Elliott Litherland leads joyous production of ‘The Music Man’ at Argyle Theatre

Elliott Litherland and Natalie Duncan and cast of The Music Man at The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre’s summer mainstage production of “The Music Man” is in full swing and leading the charge is actor Elliott Litherland as Harold Hill in Meredith Willson’s beloved six-time Tony Award-winning musical.

Directed by Argyle’s Artistic Director Evan Pappas, choreographed by David Grindrod and with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, the show began performances July 10. It will run through Aug. 31 at the professional year-round venue in Babylon.

Litherland, a longtime collaborator with Pappas, calls the production “a joy from top to bottom.”

“This is my fourth time doing a show with Evan. He’s fantastic,” said Litherland. “Evan knows his way around a bit. I just have the best time.”

With a cast that includes Natalie Duncan as Marian Paroo and Paul J. Hernandez as Marcellus Washburn, “The Music Man” tells the story of a fast-talking salesman who cons a small Iowa town into buying instruments for a boys’ band he never intends to start—until he unexpectedly falls for the town librarian.

Litherland said returning to the stage in a show as universally recognized and beloved as “The Music Man” feels like a gift.

“I feel lucky to be doing ‘The Music Man,’” he said. “It’s such a ‘dad’ musical. We all saw it as kids. There’s just joy in the familiarity.”

Litherland, who previously starred at Argyle in “Beauty and the Beast” and “Carousel,” said that while the musical was first staged in 1957 and is set in 1912, it still holds surprising relevance.

“There are a million musicals you’ve never heard of that came and went in the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s,” he said. “So it’s really special to be part of one that persists. You go home humming ‘Shipoopi.’”

Working alongside Duncan, whom Litherland has known for more than a decade, brings an additional layer of authenticity to the onstage romance.

“Natalie and I met 13 years ago in Kalamazoo. We’ve done shows together before. I get to drop in and be a human being with her,” he said. “A couple of people have said, ‘You two have such good chemistry.’ That’s something I’m proud of.”

Litherland also credited the Argyle’s environment—and its leadership—for creating a space that supports creativity and connection.

“I love Dylan, Mark, Marty and Evan and the whole team; they rock,” he said. “I’ve been all over and Argyle is just such a professional place to work. I’m home. I get to sleep in my own bed, walk my dog in the morning and perform at night.”

The cast and crew, he added, have developed strong chemistry that’s visible on stage. Many are returning performers and crew members from previous Argyle productions, contributing to what he described as a “tight, happy” group.

“We’re having a lot of fun up on that stage and the reports are that the audience gets to have fun, too,” he said.

He described “The Music Man” as a crowd-pleaser for all ages, but especially appealing to a perhaps surprising demographic.

“Dads. I always say dads,” Litherland laughed. “I think the stereotype is that musicals are for moms and daughters, but this one—there’s something about it that resonates with dads. Maybe it’s the marching band thing.”

For Litherland, who has spent much of the past few years on the road in heavier dramatic roles, this production has offered a refreshing return to musical comedy and connection.

“I’ve been doing a lot of drama the last few years, so it’s been nice to be back here, working with friends,” he said. “And the feedback is that the heart of it is still there. That means a lot.”

As Litherland reflects on his role and the production’s classic appeal, he offers simple but heartfelt advice to younger actors:

“Be a good hang and have fun. If you’re having fun, the audience will have fun,” he said. “And don’t be precious—just show up, do the work and enjoy the miracle of getting to do this job.”

Tickets for “The Music Man” range from $70 to $90 and can be purchased at www.argyletheatre.com. Performances take place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.