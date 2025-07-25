Discover homemade treasures and picturesque scenery at the Nautical Mile Craft & Gift Show

There will be many different craft and gift vendors at Sunday’s event.

More than just a marketplace, the Nautical Mile Craft & Gift Show will feature an array of local talent, vendors, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. The Craft and Gift Fair will take place on Sunday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Woodcleft Avenue.

The event, which is being run and organized by the Nautical Mile Business Organization and Nassau County Fairs, is completely free of charge for admission and parking.

Attendees are encouraged to come to the Craft and Gift Fair and explore however they see fit, whether that be by strolling through the vendors, enjoying the Sea Breeze park, trying one of the restaurants on the Nautical Mile, or taking part in some of the activities.

“The purpose of the Craft Show is to bring people down and let them discover [the Nautical Mile],” said Rich Branciforte, executive director of the Nautical Mile Business Organization. “You’ve got the park. You can just sit on a bench and watch the boats go by. We have a jet ski business where you can rent a jet ski and go out on the bay. So, there’s a lot of variety in the Craft and Gift fair.”

There are no specific food vendors offered at the Craft and Gift Fair but attendees are welcomed and encouraged to explore the 21 restaurants on the Nautical Mile. Many of the restaurants will have discounts or specials on the day.

The Nautical Mile recently hosted a seven-week trivia championship. Trivia competitions were held at seven different locations across the Nautical Mile each week leading up to the Championship Playoff Round.

They are also in the midst of planning the Buffetville Festival. Held on Sunday, August 10, seven Jimmy Buffet tribute bands will play across the Nautical Mile to honor Buffet’s music and lifestyle.

“The Nautical Mile is really a family place to be on a Sunday,” Branciforte said. “If the weather’s nice, [attendees will] be able to kind of stroll up and down the mile, and they’ll be able to sample everything.”