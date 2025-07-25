Northwell Health performs first new liver tumor treatment on Long Island

In April of this year, Northwell Health performed the first non-invasive liver tumor treatment using histotripsy on Long Island at Glen Cove Hospital.

Histotripsy utilizes ultrasound waves to target cancer cells in the liver non-invasively. Histotripsy is performed without the need for cuts or injections, reducing the risk of infection compared to other tumor treatments and has a quicker patient recovery time.

The procedure was conducted on an unidentified female patient on April 7.

It is estimated that there were close to 42,000 new liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer cases in 2025 alone, according to the American Cancer Society. Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer death worldwide.

Dr. Sepideh Gholami, a surgical oncologist, and Dr. Craig Devoe, chief of the Division of Medical Oncology and Hematology at the R. J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center, performed the histotripsy.

Dr. Matthew J. Weiss, the deputy physician-in-chief and surgical director at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute and vice president and system vice chair of surgery at Northwell Health, said in a statement that histotripsy is the future of cancer care.

“We are excited to bring this state-of-the-art treatment to Long Island and to offer it to patients who may benefit from this innovative, non-invasive approach,” said Weiss.

The Northwell Health Cancer Institute will continue to evaluate patients to see if they may benefit from the histotripsy procedure. The hospital said it is currently participating in clinical trials to see if the procedure may be utilized for other types of cancer, including kidney cancer.

When speaking on the procedure, Kerri Scanlon, the president of Northwell’s Glen Cove Hospital, said that “this groundbreaking procedure exemplifies our commitment to advancing health care and enhancing patient outcomes. We are proud to lead the way in innovative treatments that benefit our community and reinforce our mission to provide exceptional care and improve the lives of those we serve.”

The hospital said HistoSonics, a medical technology company, developed the procedure.