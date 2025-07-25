Woman indicted after deadly hit-and-run in Plainview

A woman was indicted after a hit-and-run in Plainview that left one man dead.

A Queens woman was indicted on Thursday, July 24, for a hit-and-run on Old Country Road in Plainview that killed a man in January, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Veronica Marmol, 40, was arraigned on charges of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Marmol pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond and $150,000 partially secured bond, according to the DA.

Donnelly said Marmol’s license was also suspended.

Donnelly said Marmol is due back in court on Sept. 18. If convicted, she faces up to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison.

Donnelly said that on Jan. 1, Marmol was driving her white 2018 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on Old Country Road in Plainview when 38-year-old Kevin Lawry was crossing the street with a friend near Floral Avenue.

Marmolt allegedly struck the Lawry with her vehicle in the eastbound lanes of travel and fled, the DA said.

A witness to the crash called 911 and provided Marmol’s license plate number, to which police responded to the scene and pronounced Lawry dead, Donnelly said.

Marmol and her car were located approximately two miles from the scene near Diamond Drive and Central Park Drive in Plainview, less than an hour after the crash, according to the DA.

Donnelly said that during the execution of a search warrant, approximately 1.66 grams of ketamine and marijuana were allegedly recovered from Marmol’s vehicle after the crash.

“My office will aggressively pursue hit-and-run cases and ensure that drivers who try to flee from their crimes are held accountable for the lives they destroy,” Donnelly said after the indictment.