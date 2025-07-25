National Night Out to return to Port Washington with family fun and community spirit

Port Washington’s National Night Out returns for its fourth year on Tuesday, Aug. 5, promising a festive evening of community building, public safety education, and summer fun at Lions Field.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative held annually on the first Tuesday in August in communities across the country. It promotes neighborhood camaraderie and cooperation between public safety agencies and the people they serve.

The Port Washington event is part of that national effort and has grown each year as families come out to support their first responders and neighbors.

Hosted by the Port Washington Police District in collaboration with the Sands Point Police Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Littig House, and Port Youth Activities, the free event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rain date set for Aug. 7.

Organizers say the annual celebration is designed to strengthen the bonds between law enforcement and the community in a relaxed and family-friendly setting.

“This event is a great opportunity for residents to enjoy a summer evening while getting to know the people who work hard every day to keep their neighborhoods safe,” said Robert Del Muro, chief of police for the PWPD. “At its core, National Night Out is about strengthening the bonds between law enforcement and the community — because when we work together and understand one another, everyone benefits.”

The night’s schedule includes a softball game between the police and fire departments, live music, a DJ, and a variety of local vendors offering food, giveaways, and games. Children will be treated to hands-on demonstrations with police and fire equipment, and the first 200 young attendees will receive special giveaways from local officers.

Local leaders, including Police District Commissioners, Town of North Hempstead officials, and community representatives, will be on hand to meet residents and take part in the festivities.

No registration is required to attend. Lions Field is located at 25 Glen Lane, Port Washington.