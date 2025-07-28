Bethpage kid calls Mets game as SNY Kidcaster

Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen, Antonio Veneziano, SNY commentators Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling (L. to R.) in the booth for the fourth inning of the New York Mets’ game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Antonio Veneziano got the opportunity that most kids only dream of when he announced the fourth inning of the New York Mets’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, July 22, as part of the SNY Kidcaster Contest.

Antonio, who just turned 12, said he has been a Mets fan for long as he can remember. The seventh-grader found out in early July that he would be joining Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez in SNY’s broadcast booth.

He was approached by SNY reporter Steve Gelbs while attending the Mets game on July 2. Antonio said he was surprised that Gelbs knew who he was and it was at that moment that he found out that he would be calling the game.

He then sat front and center in the SNY booth for the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game.

Francisco Lindor led off the inning for the Mets. SNY posted a video on social media of Antonio announcing the Mets shortstop’s go-ahead home run in the game that clinched the Mets a spot in the 2024 postseason.

“How many takes did it take for you to get your tape?” Cohen asked Antonio.

“It took days,” he replied.

The Mets failed to record a hit during the inning, but Antonio said he brought his own style to calling plays.

“It was definitely a little nerve-wrecking, but I got through it,” he said. “Had to throw in a little humor in there, of course.”

At one point in the inning, Antonio said that “if he [Angels pitcher Kyle Hendricks] hangs it, the Mets bang it,” which was met was laughter from the SNY booth.

The Mets ended up winning the game 3-2.

Antonio, who celebrated his 12th birthday a few days after calling the game, is attends John F. Kennedy Middle School in the Bethpage School District. He is part of the JFK Live program, where students hone their broadcasting skills each week with live productions.

Antonio said he enjoys the combination of broadcasting and sports and may even look to work in the field down the line.

“Ever since I realized that baseball wasn’t going to be my official career, I looked into sports broadcasting as a career,” he said.