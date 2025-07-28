Kai Burgers and Dumplings shuts its doors in Great Neck

Kai Burgers and Dumplings, known for its East meets West cuisine, closed its doors in Great Neck.

After four years of slinging noteworthy smash burgers and traditional Asian food fare, Great Neck’s Kai Burgers and Dumplings has closed its doors.

Kai Burger, located at 7 South Middle Neck Road across from the Great Neck LIRR Train Station, was known for its cuisine catering to both Western and Eastern palates. Their menu included American classics like smash burgers and cheesesteaks, to a variety of steamed and fried dumplings with a diversity of fillings.

The last meal they served was on July 15.

Owner Lei “Denny” Gao changed the business’s voicemail inbox message to share his parting message with those he called his “lovely clients.”

“Thank you so much for your calling and your trust and your help in these four years and two months,” Gao said in the message. “Kai Burger really appreciates your help.”

Kai Burger closed for multiple reasons, according to reports, including Gao’s aging, a highly demanding work schedule and high costs.

The restaurant received praise from the community and critics, and was notably frequented by individuals from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.