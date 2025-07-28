Quantcast
Great Neck
Business

Kai Burgers and Dumplings shuts its doors in Great Neck

By Posted on
Kai Burgers and Dumplings, known for its East meets West cuisine, closed its doors in Great Neck.
Cameryn Oakes

After four years of slinging noteworthy smash burgers and traditional Asian food fare, Great Neck’s Kai Burgers and Dumplings has closed its doors.

Kai Burger, located at 7 South Middle Neck Road across from the Great Neck LIRR Train Station, was known for its cuisine catering to both Western and Eastern palates. Their menu included American classics like smash burgers and cheesesteaks, to a variety of steamed and fried dumplings with a diversity of fillings.

The last meal they served was on July 15.

Owner Lei “Denny” Gao changed the business’s voicemail inbox message to share his parting message with those he called his “lovely clients.”

“Thank you so much for your calling and your trust and your help in these four years and two months,” Gao said in the message. “Kai Burger really appreciates your help.”

Kai Burger closed for multiple reasons, according to reports, including Gao’s aging, a highly demanding work schedule and high costs.

The restaurant received praise from the community and critics, and was notably frequented by individuals from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

