New York Islanders to coach hockey to LI kids

The New York Islanders will teach Long Island kids the basics of hockey at a weekly clinic, starting Aug. 6.

The New York Islanders’ ‘Learn to Play’ hockey clinic is returning to the Town of Oyster Bay this summer, offering eight on-ice training sessions to 5- through 9-year-olds. The program, which will begin on Aug. 6, will have special appearances by Isles alumni Arron Asham and Radek Martinek.

“We are pleased to partner with the New York Islanders to offer this exciting clinic for children looking to learn the fundamentals of hockey in a fun environment,” said Council Member Andrew Monteleone.

The program takes palace at the Town of Oyster bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage and is offered to all, not just to town residents.

The program is offered on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. or Thursdays at 6 p.m. and will run from Aug. 6 through Sept. 25, the town said.

Registration is $295 per child and includes full hockey equipment to first-time participants, including jersey, stick, gloves, helmet, skates, shoulder pads, pants, shin guards, equipment bag, the town said.

“This Future Islanders program, taught by former players and coaching staff from the New York Islanders organization, includes hands-on training skills and all necessary equipment in the early stages of learning hockey,” Monteleone said.

Registration is now open and space is limited. For more information, please visit www.newyorkislanders.com/learntoplay or contact jocelyne.cummings@newyorkislanders.com or call (516) 501-6764.