Roslyn Country Club Civic Association is back, better than ever

Roslyn Country Club Civic Association hosts meetings where members are welcome to vote, run for office and suggest events or initiatives.

Once a dormant entity, the Roslyn Country Club Civic Association is now a lively, community-driven organization that strives to improve the quality of life for its residents through community activities, social events, and neighborhood improvements.

The civic association, originally established decades ago as a Levitt & Sons neighborhood, remained dormant until 2023.

“RCCCA was revived in 2023 with a new board to ensure residents had a strong voice in local matters, establish security patrols and to restore a sense of safety and community unity,” said Alina Uzilov, president of the RCCCA.

The civic association hosts a wide range of activities for residents. These include fun events like annual block parties and informational initiatives such as Narcan training and situational awareness training.

RCCCA fosters a sense of community among Roslyn residents and advocates for their needs and interests, Uzilov said.

“We [recently] stood against zoning changes that did not align with community values and opposed proposals that threaten neighborhood character,” he said. “We advocate for responsible, resident-driven development.”

Membership in RCCCA is optional but encouraged. As of July 2025, approximately 40% of residents are active dues-paying members. Residents are welcome to participate in any way they see fit, whether that be by attending meetings, running for office, voting in elections or joining committees.

The civic association’s board of directors regularly engages with town, county and state officials to advocate for critical services for the Roslyn community.

“We successfully secured new stop signs, traffic lights, sidewalk repairs, resurfaced many roads, and added a new fence and ADA upgrades at Shepherd Lane Playground … [We] shifted garbage pickups to later hours and helped preserve our neighborhood’s character by opposing dense developments,” Uzilov said. “Through it all, we’ve built stronger relationships, increased engagement, and proven that when neighbors unite, great things happen.”

RCCCA is working on many short-term and long-term goals. Currently, their goal is to maintain patrol coverage, boost resident engagement, and improve infrastructure. Long-term goals include preserving their newly found identity and expanding the community playground.

“We hope to preserve the peace, charm and safety of our neighborhood while modernizing infrastructure and fostering a connected, resilient community for generations to come,” Uzilov said.