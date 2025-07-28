Northwell’s Syosset Hospital completed first BEAR ACL surgery successfully

The first BEAR implant ACL surgery was successfully completed at Northwell’s Syosset Hospital by Dr. Ajay Padaki, an orthopedic surgeon. The surgery was performed on a 19-year-old man and marks a “significant advancement in knee injury treatment,” the hospital said.

“We are proud to offer the most innovative and patient-centered treatments in orthopaedic care,” said Dr. Kerri Scanlon, the president of the Syosset Hospital.

Traditional ACL reconstruction typically requires the removal of the damaged ACL and harvest a tendon from the patient’s own body, the hospital said. The BEAR, which stands for bridge-enhanced ACL restoration, preserves the healthy portion of the ACL ligament. The method uses a collagen-enhanced implant to bridge the torn ends of the ACL and promote natural healing, they said.

Northwell said the teenager was injured while playing soccer and was referred to Padaki, who specializes in sports medicine.

“He twisted his knee during play and experienced a buckling sensation followed by swelling,” Padaki said. “He was referred to me shortly after, and his MRI revealed a partial ACL rupture along with a meniscus tear.”

Scanlon said the introduction of the BEAR procedure showcases the hospital’s dedication to new advancements in the field.

“The addition of the BEAR procedure at Syosset Hospital underscores our commitment to advancing medical excellence and enhancing patient outcomes,” she said.