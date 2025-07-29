ACLD raises record-breaking amount at golf charity

(From left to right) Paul Davilman of NICE Actimize, Ben Senders of Pilot R|B and Darren Eskow of Bluestar BioAdvisors, LLC. Pilot|RB was the Presenting Sponsor of the ACLD Foundation’s Annual Golf Outing.

The Adults and Children with Learning and Disabilities Disabilities Foundation broke records at their Annual Golf Outing fundraiser at the Glen Head Country Club on June 2, raising more than $171,000

The event had the largest turnout since its debut in 2001, and the $171,000 raised was the most the foundation has ever raised at this event.

The foundation honored Crestcom KEY Alliance President Michele Rebetti, an avid advocate for the program and contributor to multiple fundraisers since 2018, such as the Limitless Luncheon and Great Summer Kick-Off. Crestcom is a Huntington Station-based company that focuses on improving people’s ability to become better leaders and managers at work.

“When I first met ACLD, I was immediately drawn to them. Their mission aligns beautifully with my own: empowering individuals and families with the support and care they need to thrive,” Rebetti said in a press release.

“I believe wholeheartedly in their work, and it’s been a privilege to partner with them as a sponsor, a committee member for their events and a partner working with their leadership teams,” she said.

Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc. was founded in 1957 by George Lehr and Abraham Greenberg and supports more than 1,300 children and adults with autism and other learning disabilities. It currently employs over 1,30o staff members.

Another honoree, Joanne Sepe, has been a part of the foundation since 1999. She said, “Through your support, people with disabilities receive the services they need and get to live the lives they’ve always wanted to. Without ACLD, I don’t know what I would do, so I would just like to say thank you.”

The agency is currently planning to expand its program towards people 21 years of age or older.