crime blotter 7.31

The incident began when an 80-year-old woman was contacted by an unknown man claiming to be an FBI agent, detectives said. The woman was allegedly told that she would be charged with federal crimes if she did not purchase $125,000 worth of gold and hand it over to authorities.
She was also advised that a courier would go to her home to retrieve the gold, police said. Detectives were notified of a possible scam when the woman attempted to purchase the gold and responded to her home to investigate.
Jay Radadiya, 23, of Jersey City, allegedly went to the elderly woman’s home to pick up the gold while wearing a mask. When detectives attempted to place him in custody, he allegedly began to run away and resisted arrest. He was arrested without any further incident.
Fenil Bambharoliya, 22, also of Jersey City, was found by police in a nearby vehicle. He was arrested without incident.
Radadiya is charged with attempted grand larceny, resisting arrest and violating the Title 90 Mask Transparency Act. Bambharoliya is also charged with attempted grand larceny. They were both arraigned on July 25 at the First District Court in Hempstead.
Detectives request that anyone who may have been the victim of the above defendants call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-Tips.
Woman arrested after 7-Eleven stabbing
An Island Park woman was arrested July 24 at 5:25 p.m. in Carle Place after a man was stabbed at a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to police.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 285 Old Country Road to help a man who was reportedly bleeding, police said. Upon arrival, police said they determined that a 56-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm and back. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Courtney Tolbert, 37, was placed under arrest at the scene without incident.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
Tolbert is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned on July 25 at the First District Court in Hempstead.
Police looking for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery, assault
A robbery occurred at a Hicksville 7-Eleven on July 28 at 3:25 a.m., according to police.
According to detectives, a 31-year-old man was struck in the head with a blunt object by an unkown man as he was leaving the 7-Eleven located at 11 East Old Country Road. The person who struck him then allegedly took his e-bike and fled westbound on East Old Country Road, police said.
A Nassau County Police Department Ambulance transported the 31-year-old man who was struck to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
2 men arrested for possible possession of cocaine, heroin
Two men were arrested on July 24 at 4:50 p.m. in Hempstead in conjunction with a police investigation into a fatal overdose that occurred earlier in the county, Nassau County Narcotics Vice Squad said.
Detectives said their investigation led them to 55 Nassau Place in Hempstead. William Billups, 54, and Tomeko Bradley, 51, were arrested at that address without incident.
While at the address, detectives said they recovered 43 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 52 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, 6 grams of a substance believed to be heroin, 110 envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin and 5 pills believed to be oxycodone/acetaminophen.
Both Billups and Bradley are charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned on July 25 at the First District Court in Hempstead.