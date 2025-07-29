crime blotter 7.31

4 charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, 2 charged with prostitution

The Glen Cove police charged four individuals with unauthorized practice of a profession and two with prostitution after investigating local businesses offering massage services, the department said. Police said the investigation was “conducted in coordination with the Glen Cove Building Department and Code Enforcement, as part of the city’s ongoing effort to safeguard public health and uphold business regulations.”

Four women were arrested and charged across multiple Glen Cove spas over the month of July.

On July 3, a 50-year-old Queens woman was arrested at the Seven Day Foot Spa and charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, police said.

On July 9, a 39-year-old Brooklyn woman was arrested at the Aperle Spa and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, police said.

On July 24, a 39-year-old Queens woman was arrested at the New Spa Castle and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and resisting arrest On the same day, a 42-year-old woman from Queens was arrested at the Kay Spa, located at 10 Cedar Swamp Road. She was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution.

“The City of Glen Cove remains committed to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the community by enforcing laws that protect both residents and legitimate business owners, ” said Detective Lt. John Nagle.

2 New Jersey men arrested after an alleged planned gold scam

Two New Jersey men were arrested on July 24 at 11:35 a.m. after an alleged attempt to coerce an elderly resident into purchasing gold, according to The Electronics Squad Fraud and Forgery Unit of the Nassau County Police Department.