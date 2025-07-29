Jenn Murphy Augustine, Floral Park business owner, mother dies at 38

Jenn Murphy Augustine, a Floral Park business owner, mother, wife, and sister, died on Friday, July 11. She was 38.

Augustine is remembered as a loving mother, kind friend and talented florist. She was the owner of Forget Me Knots Floral Design, which provided full-service floral design for weddings and other events across the island and the florist behind Wild Flour Studio, a floral boutique and bakery serving clients based in Stewart Manor.

She leaves behind a young daughter, Marlowe. Augustine’s family and friends have organized a GoFundMe to support Marlowe, requesting donations to the fundraiser in lieu of flowers at her funeral.

“To honor her memory, we are raising funds to support Marlowe’s education and overall well-being,” the fundraiser reads. “These funds will help ensure she has access to the resources and care she needs to succeed despite this profound loss.”

Since the fundraiser was started on July 12, organizers Bradley Katinas and Kevin Augustine have raised over $147,000, 99% of their $150,000 goal. Over 635 people have contributed to the fundraiser, with many donating hundreds or thousands of dollars.

“Jenny was an absolute joy to work with. Her creativity was unmatched, and the beautiful flower carts she designed brought so many ideas to life for our clients,” a message from SiriusXM Media, which provided a $2,500 donation, reads on the fundraising page. “She had a special gift for making everything she touched more beautiful, not just through her work, but through her kindness and spirit. Jenny will be so deeply missed.”

Loved ones spoke to Augustine’s kindness, posting messages to a digital tribute wall

“Some friendships shape entire chapters of your life, and Jenn was that kind of friend for me,” wrote Alyson Flood, a close friend and former roommate of Augustine. “I’ll always be grateful for the years we shared, the laughter, and the love. Jenn was one of a kind, and I feel so lucky to have been part of her story.”

Another said Augustine jumped in to help babysit her youngest child after the COVID-19 pandemic and worked with her other child while developing the idea for her Forget Me Knot business, which supported them both in venturing into the business field.

Others spoke to her strength and kindness, emphasizing how grateful they were that Augustine came into their lives.

“We will forever cherish all the beautiful memories shared with Jenn and carry her courageous spirit with us always,” Erin Bower wrote.

Her services were held at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes and Our Lady of Victory R.C. Church in Floral Park.