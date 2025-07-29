New LuHi football coach brings history, creativity into first season

Tiquan Garner, who played football at LuHi, was named the program’s head coach in early July.

More than a decade ago, Tiquan Garner was setting records for Long Island Lutheran High School’s football team. Now, he’s stepping into a new role for the storied program: head coach.

Garner was announced as the replacement for former coach Chris Reno, who spent the last 18 years in charge of the program. Reno went 91-70 during his tenure, which included Garner’s high school career.

In his first summer at the helm for the Crusaders, Garner said he is not shying away from expectations.

“I’m excited for people to find out about LuHi football as a program,” he said.

Garner was a four-year varsity player and former Crusader team captain from 2009 to 2013. He played both running back and defensive back, setting a school record for rushing yards in his final year that still stands.

The new head coach parlayed this success into a college career at Wagner College in Staten Island, where he played defensive back and was a team captain in his senior year.

After college, Garner joined the LuHi football staff, spending the last six seasons in various roles with the team. Last year, he served as offensive coordinator for a unit that averaged 32 points per game.

Garner said that having so much history with the school has helped him hit the ground running.

“There are teachers who are still at the school from when I went there, some administration,” he said. “It’s all people who want nothing but the best for the student-athlete as a person.”

Garner said his past as a LuHi standout also helps him connect to players on a different level.

“If they’re going through a problem academically [or] athletically, it’s easy for me to relate, having a firsthand perspective.”

The squad will start training camp the second week of August, which Garner said will be important for setting the team’s culture.

“Camp is all about forming a bond, a brotherhood,” he said. “Realizing you’re playing for not only yourself, but each other.”

The new head coach is excited about standouts across the roster, highlighting seniors like Stanford-committed wide receiver Jacob Butler and quarterback Peyton Robinson, among others.

Garner also said that fans can expect to see even greater heights on offense.

“[I’m] looking forward to being a little bit more creative now on that side,” he said. “Finding new ways to get them the ball and let their talents do all the talking.”

Garner said the defense is also shaping up to be formidable, with the head coach shouting out cornerback Javaun Sullivan and defensive back Kaiere Griffin, both seniors, as major pieces on that side of the ball. Former NFL defensive tackle and the team’s defensive coordinator, Shamar Stephan, is returning for his second year with the program.

Garner said some games stand out, including their Sept. 6 opener against Maryland’s Concordia Prep and an Oct. 18 contest versus New Jersey’s Pennington High School.

Before any games are played, Garner said he is grateful for the chance to lead a program he grew up in.

“It’s an honor,” Garner said. “I’m super appreciative that they trusted me to lead this program and guide it into the future.”