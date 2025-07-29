My Spectrum School in Port Washington redefines early childhood education with child-led learning

My Spectrum School in Port Washington fosters a children centered approach to honor the natural curiosity, creativity, and capability of every child.

Nestled in the heart of Port Washington, something extraordinary is happening.

Inside My Spectrum School, located at 11 Sintsink Drive E, classrooms hum not with rigid routines or rote memorization, but with exploration, collaboration and wonder. Here, gifted learners, some as young as 18 months, are treated as capable, creative thinkers who are empowered to guide their own learning journeys.

Founded in 2015 by Linda D’Agostino, My Spectrum School emerged from a moment of both loss and opportunity.

While working with gifted education programs in underserved Nassau County communities, D’Agostino witnessed firsthand the consequences of systemic underfunding when New York State cut those programs. Faced with the frustration of watching valuable learning opportunities disappear, she and her children, educators and directors Jason and Jennifer D’Agostino, began asking bigger questions.

“It really came from a place of dissatisfaction with the traditional American education system,” said Jason D’Agostino, who has been recognized as Best of Nassau County, Best Teacher in 2022 and 2023. “I asked her, ‘Why not create your own school?’ And that’s where the idea for Spectrum was born.”

Often thought as a school for children with autism, the name My Spectrum School is inspired by Harvard University’s Project Zero/Project Spectrum and psychologist Howard Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences, which asserts that intelligence is not a single, fixed attribute but a spectrum of distinct modalities, including linguistic, logical-mathematical, spatial, musical, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, intrapersonal and naturalistic intelligences.

With Gardner’s endorsement, the school has developed a holistic, interdisciplinary curriculum that nurtures each child’s unique combination of strengths.

Learning is personalized and project-based, blending subjects in meaningful, real-world contexts to foster deep understanding rather than rote memorization. My Spectrum School emphasizes emotional, social, creative, and cognitive growth equally. Instead of standardized tests, It uses “authentic assessments,” such as portfolios and performances, ensuring a fuller picture of student progress.

Rooted in research and guided by a commitment to honoring diverse learners, the school creates an inclusive environment where every student is seen, valued, and empowered to thrive.

“We believe children, all people, possess a spectrum of intelligence,” D’Agostino said. “So our role as educators is not to narrow that, but to open it up. To honor and cultivate each child’s natural gifts.”

At school, learning doesn’t happen in neatly segmented blocks. Instead, it evolves through inquiry, play, documentation, and reflection. There are no prepackaged textbooks or standardized scripts. The curriculum is emergent, shaped by students’ interests, questions, and discoveries.

“Children construct their own knowledge,” D’Agostino said. “They’re not just here to absorb facts; they’re exploring real ideas. Learning here is active, not passive. And it’s shared between children, teachers and families.”

Teachers at Spectrum act not as lecturers, but as co-learners and co-researchers.

“We facilitate learning by observing, guiding and asking meaningful questions,” he said. “We’re in the process with the children. We’re learning with them, not in front of them.”

Jason and Jennifer recently returned from advanced training at Harvard’s Project Zero, bringing back enhanced tools and methodologies such as “Making Thinking Visible” and “Making Learning Playful,” strategies already deeply embedded in the school’s practice.

“We’re constantly studying, reflecting and improving,” Jason D’Agostino said. “Professional development is ongoing because our children deserve the very best, most responsive education possible.”

One of the most striking aspects of My Spectrum School is its emphasis on the physical environment. Reggio Emilia-inspired classrooms, which emphasize hands-on learning, are designed to be what Jason D’Agostino calls the “third teacher.” Aesthetically inviting, flexible, and filled with natural materials, the environment encourages exploration, independence, and connection.

“Our classroom spaces are dynamic and evolve based on the children’s interests,” he said. “They’re not static. They’re alive.”

My Spectrum School currently serves children from 18 months through second grade and is licensed by New York state through grade three. Admissions are inclusive, with an intake process focused on learning about each child and family rather than strict criteria. Class sizes are intentionally small to ensure differentiated, personalized learning experiences for every student.

“Our goal is to foster a lifelong love of learning,” he said. “And that begins with making children feel seen, heard and valued from the very start.”

Over the summer, the school offers a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) camp that mirrors its academic-year principles, albeit with slightly more structured weekly themes.

“STEAM isn’t just a buzzword here,” he said. “It’s embedded in how we approach every learning opportunity, through curiosity, creativity and hands-on exploration. Summer camp projects are open-ended and evolve just like they do during the school year. It’s all about meaningful engagement.”

Beyond academics, My Spectrum School emphasizes community, both within the classroom and across the town of Port Washington.

“Port Washington is beautiful, and it has an amazing, tight-knit community,” he said. “There are so many opportunities here to connect children with the real world, local businesses, the chamber of commerce, nature, civic life. We want to raise global citizens who also feel rooted in their community.”

That global awareness is increasingly central to the school’s mission.

“Everything is connected,” D’Agostino said. “We want our children to see themselves as part of something bigger, the world, the planet. They have a role to play, and their voices matter. They’re not just future leaders; they’re leaders now.”

For parents, My Spectrum School offers not just an education, but a partnership.

“We work closely with families,” he said. “We share documentation, observations and progress. Families aren’t just welcome, they’re essential participants in the learning journey.”

According to D’Agostino, My Spectrum School is more than a progressive program; it’s a philosophy, a movement and a living, evolving space where children are respected as the complex, powerful individuals they are.

“We’re not trying to manufacture workers,” he said. “We’re nurturing thinkers, dreamers, innovators. And we’re doing it one child, one project, one moment of wonder at a time.”