More than 40 miles of damaged roads will be repaved under North Hempstead’s $6 million resurfacing project.

The Town of North Hempstead is scheduled to repave a record length of roads this year, but council members expressed concern over roads being selected without their input and how some town districts get seven times more than others.

“Equity is not an option; it’s the foundation of democracy,” wrote town Council Member Robert Troiano, who represents District 1 which includes Old Westbury, Westbury, Carle Place, New Cassel and parts of Roslyn Heights.

But Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said the roads were selected more fairly, focusing on the town at large and which roads needed to be repaired the most, rather than making it equal across districts. She said this method weeded out political influence.

“This addresses the needs of the infrastructure and safety of our residents without being influenced by politicians,” DeSena said.

The Town of North Hempstead is pursuing a $6 million road resurfacing project for more than 40 miles of public streets, nearly doubling the amount resurfaced in 2024.

The amount of linear feet scheduled to be repaved varies between districts. The two allocated the most are District 2 and District 4, each receiving about 75,000 linear feet.

District 2 is represented by Council Member Ed Scott, a Republican serving the areas of Albertson, North Hills, Searingtown, Roslyn Heights, East Hills, Roslyn Harbor and parts of Mineola, and District 4 is represented by Christine Liu, a Democrat serving Great Neck Plaza, Russell Gardens, University Gardens, Lake Success, North New Hyde Park, Manhasset Hills and Herricks.

District 5 is allocated 23,727 feet, District 1 with 21,521 feet, District 3 with 10,930 feet and District Six receiving the least at 9,010 feet.

District 5 is represented by Council Member David Adhami, a Republican who serves the northern portion of Great Neck and Manhasset, District 3 is represented by Council Member Dennis Walsh, a Republican who serves Floral Park, New Hyde Park, Garden City Park, East Williston and parts of Mineola, and District 6 is represented by Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, a Democrat who serves Port Washington, Flower Hill, Roslyn and Roslyn Estates.

The linear footage of roads being repaved in Democrat versus Republican-led districts is approximately the same.

When broken down by the number of roads being repaved, District Six again falls at the bottom of the list with just five roads. Districts 2 and 4 are again at the top with 74 and 83 roads, respectively, while District 1 will have 24 roads repaved, District 5 with 22, and District 3 with 13 roads.

The road resurfacing is only for town-operated roads. It is unknown how many linear feet of roads are maintained by the town and which districts they fall in.

“Common sense would tell you that not all the roads in every district have the same amount of wear and tear,” DeSena said, speaking to why there may be discrepancies between districts.

Dalimonte, who represents District Six, disputed the claim that all roads were selected based on their worst condition, saying many streets in dire need of resurfacing were omitted from the project.

DeSena said the roads were selected by the Department of Public Works and the Highway Department, which she referred to as the professionals on the topic of resurfacing. She said the proposed list is final but could change in response to planned utility work.

“They know best which roads are in need,” DeSena said.

Council members said that roads previously were selected for repaving by the town’s Department of Public Works and Highway Department and were available for alteration by council members based on need.

“Because we hear from and listen to our constituents, because we travel down our streets and because we know our roads better than anyone,” Troiano wrote in a statement.

But he said that was not the case under the recent project proposal.

“This year the supervisor’s office made all decisions unilaterally, without transparency and unfairly favoring some districts over others,” Troiano wrote, referencing the discrepancy between districts. “…My district pays its fair share of taxes, we should receive our fair share of services.”

DeSena said council members can report road conditions in need of repairs at any time to the town commissioners.

Dalimonte called the project’s process “disheartening” due to its being established without communication and transparency.

“It’s transparency, it’s communication and it’s working together,” Dalimonte said of where the project fell short. “Together, everyone achieves more.”

Troiano, who has served on the town board on and off since 2004 and represents District One, said that all town districts have received approximately the same amount of linear feet repaved each year since he’s been a council member.

He and Dalimonte asked the administration to return to its original process of equal road distribution across districts.

Walsh, who represents District 3, defended the difference in linear feet across districts, calling the method used this year “fair.” He said that the roads needing repairs the most should be prioritized regardless of the district.

“I represent the entire town, not just my district,” Walsh said.

DeSena said residents can report unsafe road conditions or roads in need of repair to the town’s 311 call line. She said the Highways Department and Department of Public Works use these reports to determine which roads will be repaired.