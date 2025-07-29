Port Washington holds fourth weekly vigil to protest ICE

Port Washington community members and the Port Washington Democratic Club hosted their fourth weekly vigil to protest ICE on Monday, July 28, outside the Port Washington train station.

The rally, attended by close to 40 individuals, included multiple community speakers, a brief guided meditation, singing and dancing. Participants held signs demanding that ICE leave the Port Washington community and urging immigrants to know their rights.

Each week, dozens of protesters have gathered to protest ICE’s presence in the Port Washington community.

Stan Lacey, one of the event organizers, said the purpose of being out there week after week is to show that people can rely on their neighbors if no one else.

One community member who chose to remain anonymous said they attended the protest because they felt they had to do something.

“It’s horrible what’s happening,” said the community member. “We need the support to protect our immigrants.”

Community speakers emphasized the powerful energy the group was creating, highlighting the fact that they were forming a positive movement.

Multiple families attended the rally with young children, including Kelly Puertas, who brought her elementary school daughter.

This was the third protest Puertas had attended, often serving as an unofficial translator for Fernando Mejia’s father at the vigils. Mejia, 41, was detained by ICE on June 12 when he arrived for work at Schmear Bagel & Cafe in Port Washington.

“It’s hard to explain to my daughter,” said Puertas, especially since it’s normally “robbers who wear masks.”

“What it’s going to take is sustained resistance,” said Stacey Mellus, another organizer of the protest, on how the movement will make an impact.

Mellus emphasized that while the issues facing the Port Washington community won’t disappear overnight, the community being there and connecting with one another was important. She emphasized that just attending the vigil is a big step, thanking the community for its support.

“It matters that we all show up. It matters that we’re all here. It matters that we are supporting everybody in the community. And it matters for the future,” said Mellus.

The vigil plans to protest weekly, rain or shine, until substantial changes are made, according to community organizers.