Suozzi, Gillen in top 20% of congressional fundraisers after second quarter

November 2026 might seem far away, but election spending and campaigning are in full swing.

Nassau’s two Democratic congressional representatives, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of NY-3 and U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen of NY-4, are in the top 20% of House fundraisers. Suozzi and Gillen took the 73rd and 78th spots, respectively, at the June 30 second quarter filing deadline, according to the Federal Election Commission, which tracks campaign fundraising and spending.

Since the start of the year, Suozzi has raised $1,393,556.03. Just over $855,000 of that comes from individual donors, meaning regular, everyday people who simply decide to contribute a relatively small amount to a political campaign. Some $518,050 comes from other committee contributions, like that of political action committees, or PACs, significantly more than Gillen’s $358,500 from PACs. She has raised $1,337,131.34 since January, with over $894,000 of that number coming from individual, smaller-dollar donors.

During the first quarter, Suozzi’s largest and most frequent single contributor outside of the Democratic Party’s PAC, ActBlue, was the American-Israel Public Affairs PAC, which describes itself as the country’s pro-Israel lobby. Suozzi accepted $43,500 from AIPAC through March 31. Though she has in the past, Gillen did not accept money from AIPAC during that same time period.

Outside of ActBlue, Gillen’s most notable PAC contributions came from those associated with aviation interests, including those connected to Delta, Southwest, the Airlines Pilots Association and air traffic controllersn as well as unions, like the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, during the first quarter.

PAC contributor-specific fundraising reports for the second quarter are not yet available.

In the first quarter, Suozzi accepted donations from over a dozen PACs, including those from veterinary, banking, firefighting, life insurance, postal workers, real estate and environmental interests. He also took thousands in donations from PACs attached to Grumman, Boeing, FedEx, H&R Block, Deloitte, Dell Technologies, Home Depot and different insurance agencies.

Though less in number and amount than Suozzi, Gillen also accepted tens of thousands from PACs, including roughly half a dozen focused on aviation interests. She accepted PAC donations from unions, engineering, hospitals, education, anti-gun violence and environmental interests.

Both accepted thousands from PACs that support Democratic or bipartisan candidates and elected officials and Democratic members of Congress.

Suozzi has spent $378,677.70 since January. Currently he has $3,049,219.50 in cash on hand, according to the FEC.

Gillen has spent $309,899.81 since the start of the year. She has $1,050,434.85 in cash on hand currently, according to the FEC.

The election for both of their seats is set for Nov. 3, 2026.

