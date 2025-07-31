Glen Cove schools welcomes new principal, assistant principal

Two new faces will join Glen Cove’s administration this school year, with Liza Carfora taking the position as principal at Landing School and Victoria Franco as assistant principal at the high school.

“It’s an honor to be the new principal of Landing Elementary School and to join the Glen Cove School community. I am especially excited to join a dynamic team of talented educators,” Carfora said.

Carfora began her teaching career in 2001 as a teaching fellow, where she worked with elementary schoolers across Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. The school district said she earned her bachelor’s degree in applied psychology from New York University, a master’s degree in education from Queens College, and a master’s degree in progressive leadership from Bank Street College of Education.

For the past three years, Carfora has been an assistant principal at West Middle Island Elementary School in the Longwood Central School District in Suffolk County.

“I’ve discovered that approaching my work with curiosity and humility is key,” she said.

In her role at Glen Cove, Carfora said she aims to engage the community and form strong relationships with students, staff and parents. She said that students feel empowered to share their talents and experiences with a strong community foundation.

“I believe strong relationships are fundamental to helping every student to not only succeed, but thrive. A core part of my vision involves intentionally engaging all members of the community,” she said.

This year, Carfora said she looks forward to meeting the community and learning how to serve its needs best in the future.

“My primary goal this year is to listen deeply to everyone, ensuring I fully understand the community’s needs and can serve them effectively,” Carfora said.

Franco has eight years of teaching experience, most recently working in the Lawrence School District as a testing director. Before that role, she worked as a special education math teacher.

The school district said she earned a bachelor’s degree in music, a master’s degree in childhood education and special education from Hunter College, and a master’s degree in adolescent special education from Touro College.

Franco said she has experience working with a diverse group of students in her previous roles. She has overseen the administration of state tests and assessments while making sure all students are “set up for success.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to lead initiatives that supported multilingual learners, students with disabilities, and school-wide academic growth through targeted supports and enrichment,” she said.

Franco said that in Glen Cove, she hopes to celebrate the school in ways “that reflect the richness and diversity of our student body.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how a school community thrives when student voice, culture, and identity are genuinely valued. At Glen Cove, I hope to bring that same mindset and to create a space where all students feel seen, empowered, and supported to reach their full potential,” Franco said.