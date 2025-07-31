The Port Washington Children’s Center, a cornerstone of local childcare for more than 48 years, had their licensing status renewed to “open” by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. Open status confirms that the Children’s Center’s license with OCFS is active and in good standing.

PWCC Executive Director Christine Paige, her leadership team and the PWCC Board have been working closely with OCFS and the Child Care Council of Nassau to ensure the center meets the standards set forth by both licensing bodies.

The open license status indicates that PWCC meets all health, safety and regulatory requirements established by OCFS

“All of us at the Port Washington Children’s Center have seen this licensing process as an opportunity to review and enhance how we deliver our services and programs to the children and families we serve,” Paige said. “Over the past several months, we have taken a number of steps to strengthen our operations, including improved staff training and stronger communications policies and practices with our families. These actions have ensured greater consistency in our operations. As important, we believe these initiatives will have the added benefit of fostering a closer bond between the center and our families.”

“The New York State Office of Children and Family Services, along with The Child Care Council of Nassau, have been an exceptional help throughout this licensing process,” said Vita Molis, president of the executive board. “Their encouragement and support have proven invaluable to us as we move forward into the Center’s next chapter.”

For more information on the Port Washington Children’s Center and its programs, visit www.pwchildrenscenter.org.