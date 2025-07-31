Seniors to receive $25 coupon booklet for farmers’ markets in August

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Monday that senior citizens age 60 and older will receive a $25 coupon for farmers’ markets in Nassau County.

The coupon vouchers are courtesy of the New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, a state-funded program.

“We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our senior residents,” said Saladino in a press release. “The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is an excellent initiative that helps seniors maintain a healthy diet while enjoying the fresh produce our local markets have to offer. It is important for us to provide opportunities that support the well-being of our older adults, and this program does just that by making nutritious food more accessible.”

The coupons will be handed out at the Hicksville Community Center on Monday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the North Massapequa Community Center on Thursday, Aug. 21, also from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The booklets will come in the form of five different $5 coupons, which will be valid until Nov. 30.

They can only be used to purchase healthy foods such as vegetables, fruits, and herbs; processed foods will not be permitted.

“By participating in this program, our seniors can enjoy the benefits of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, while supporting the local economy. I encourage all eligible seniors to take advantage of this wonderful program and experience the health benefits of fresh, locally sourced produce,” said Blakeman.

To learn more, call the Nassau County Office for the Aging at (516) – 227 – 8900.