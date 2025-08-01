Glen Cove school district failed to identify or report lead in water: state audit

Glen Cove Superintendent Alexa Doeschner said the district has taken “immediate action” in addressing the state’s audit.

Glen Cove City School District officials did not properly identify or report lead exposure in some of its potable water outlets, according to an audit completed by state Controller Thomas DiNapoli’s office.

The report, issued on Friday, July 25, said 23% of water outlets exceeded the lead action level and were not reported to the state.

“We take the findings of the state comptroller’s audit seriously. Since receiving the report, we have taken immediate action to ensure all water outlets are secured. We have also strengthened our internal protocols and accelerated all necessary remediation efforts,” said Superintendent Alexa Doeschner.

The state requires all public schools to test for lead, a metal that was commonly used in plumbing and has since been identified as toxic due to its causing neurological, learning and behavioral issues, DiNapoli’s office said.

During testing that was conducted between Jan. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, 48% of the water outlets identified for student and staff access and consumption were “not sampled or properly exempted by district officials,” DiNapoli’s office said. The office said outlets that had been exempted were not properly secured against use.

The report indicates that 19 of the 89 water outlets sampled “exceeded the lead action level” and that 10 of those 19 outlets were “still in service without a follow-up test.”

“District officials did not notify their local health department directly, within one business day of receiving testing results…and never notified staff, parents and/or guardians of the test results exceeding the lead action level in writing within 10 business days, as required,” the report said.

DiNapoli’s office said the district’s board of education is required to provide a written corrective action plan within 90 days of the audit.

Doeschner said the district is currently developing a corrective action plan that will be presented at an upcoming board of education meeting.

“The health and safety of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are fully committed to compliance, accountability, and transparency as we move forward,” Doeschner said.