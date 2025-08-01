Herricks summer music program strikes a chord across generations

A unique summer music program is striking a powerful chord with Herricks students and educators alike.

Designed to bring together young musicians across grade levels, the program offers a rare opportunity for peer mentorship, creative exploration, and joyful music-making, without the pressure of grades or competition.

During the four-week Herricks Summer Music Program, over 100 students practice and perform as part of an elementary or intermediate orchestra or band, based on their age and skill level. Students are also divided into chamber groups, giving them more opportunity for individual musical freedom and expression.

The program is directed by Anissa Arnold, Herricks Director of Fine and Performing Arts and its instructors are talented and accomplished music educators, including several Herricks music faculty. The program also includes support from members of high school Tri-M Honor Society who serve as counselors, instructors and mentors for the younger students.

“This program is more than just music—it’s about mentorship, collaboration and growth,” said Herricks Middle School orchestra teacher Jeff Stone. “Watching older students guide younger ones, and seeing those relationships flourish, is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.”

Though it’s primarily an instrumental program, all campers begin each day with a full-group chorus session—an intentional move to push the young instrumentalists out of their comfort zones and into a broader musical experience.

“Even the most reluctant singers find their voice here,” Stone added. “It’s not about perfection — it’s about participation, and that’s where the real growth happens.”

The magic of the program is deeply embedded in the collaboration with the Tri-M Honor Society students. Nicholas Quan, a rising senior at Herricks High School and returning counselor, shared how his own experience as a camper inspired him to give back.

“A couple of years ago, I was a camper going into eighth grade. I think the counselors and the community really brought the camp together — it made me have a great time,” said Quan. “That’s what inspired me to become a counselor.”

Reflecting on his early days in the program, admitted he was initially intimidated by the older students, but that quickly changed, and the experience helped him become not only a more confident musician, but a more confident person. Now, as a mentor himself,

Quan sees the full-circle impact of the program.

“This experience really helped shape who I am today,” Quan said. “Music plays a big part in everything I do, and I’m grateful to be part of something that helps others grow the same way I did.”

Abigail Loo, a recent graduate, first joined as a camper in sixth grade after moving to the area. For her, the camp was more than just a musical outlet — it was a formative experience.

“It was my first real music experience outside of school,” Loo recalled. “I remember being in a small chamber group with the most fun counselor. We got to play whatever music we wanted. It was so different from school — more freedom but still structured. That balance made it really special.”

Beyond the music, Loo credits the program with helping her build connections and even land other jobs.

“Working with kids, building relationships with families in the district — it’s opened doors for me,” she said. “This program has given me so much, and I love being able to give back.”

Despite heading off to college, Loo hopes to return each summer if her schedule allows. “It’s kind of a tradition now,” she said. “Coming back feels nostalgic. You’re experiencing the same camp, but from a new perspective. It’s like reliving it, but now you’re the one guiding others.”

The program culminates with a full concert featuring all students performing in each area covered over the summer, which was attended by parents, members of the community and Herricks staff.

According to Arnold, “Every summer, we see students grow — not just as musicians, but as people. They leave with new skills, new friendships and a deeper love for music.”