Lora Cusumano launches tourism website for Glen Cove, Sea Cliff

Longtime Glen Cove resident Lora Cusumano has one goal: a website to attract visitors to the Glen Cove and Sea Cliff area.

The site, VisitGlenCoveandSeaCliff.com, was launched through her company, Cusumano Associates Inc., and debuted on Wednesday, July 30.

The site showcases listings for local events, such as street fairs, concerts, and farmers’ markets. Cusumano said the site will also offer low-cost digital advertising and consulting services to local businesses.

“The more businesses that participate, the better the website will shine and attract new visitors to the Gold Coast,” Cusumano said.

Cusumano has always lived or worked in the area. About 20 years ago, she opened a real estate business, Lux House Hunters, and said that, as she plans to retire from the business, she wants to start a new project that will help the community.

Cusumano is currently chair of the Glen Cove Beautification Commission. Her husband, Bruce Kennedy, is a former Sea Cliff mayor and the current village administrator.

“We definitely have a strong love for our community,” she said.

Over the past 30 years, Cusumano said she has watched many small businesses open and close in the area. With her new website, she hopes to draw people from New York City and Eastern Long Island.

“Our dream is to create something lasting and impactful for our local economy,” she said.

Cusumano said she created the “skeleton” of the site in March and began building the website in April, with the help of a website designer

“We live in such a beautiful area… and people don’t even know about us, and it’s a great destination,” she said.

Cusumano debuted the website on Wednesday, July 30, at a local business networking event held at the Mill Neck Manor House.

The event was cosponsored alongside the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, Gold Coast Business Association, North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District, Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce and Roslyn Chamber of Commerce.

“This is going to be a great thing for Glen Cove and Sea Cliff,” she said.