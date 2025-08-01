Town of Oyster Bay recognizes Massapequa students for terrapin turtle awareness signs

Gia Providente, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Vincent Coolball (L. to R.) after new terrapin turtle signs were installed at two locations.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently honored Gia Providente and Vincent Coolball, third-grade students at Unqua Elementary School, for collaborating with the town to install terrapin turtle awareness signs at Bayfront Park and John Burns Park, both in Massapequa.

These signs are intended to raise awareness about the threatened diamondback terrapin population on Long Island’s South Shore and the dangers the terrapins face from boat strikes.

“Inspired after attending one of the Town’s Terrapin Turtle Tracker Days at Centre Island Beach, Gia and Vincent recognized the need for similar advocacy in their own South Shore community,” Saladino said. “Together, they developed a science fair project focused on terrapin conservation, public awareness, and education, which won first place at the Massapequa District-Wide Science Discovery Fair. Congratulations, Gia and Vincen, for being true stewards of the environment at such a young age; you both have incredible futures ahead of you!”