New Hyde Park elementary school collaborates with library for summer story time

Summer story time is in full swing for New Hyde Park students.

Throughout July, New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District students in the summer program are enjoying storytelling, songs and educational games with librarians from the Hillside Public Library.

This yearly partnership aims to spark an excitement for reading and motivate students to keep reading throughout the summer

months. On July 10, incoming third graders “traveled” under the sea for a shark-themed library session. They listened to read-alouds of “Smiley Shark” by Ruth Galloway and “Sharky McShark” by Alison Murray.

As part of the marine theme, they sang a shark-themed song to the tune of “Bingo” and answered sea creature trivia questions, such as “What is the largest fish in the sea?” and “How many hearts does an octopus have?”

Each student received a packet to take home with a calendar of public library events, a summer reading challenge, coloring pages, word searches and crosswords, and a shark mask.

The in-person sessions with the children’s librarians ran through July 29.