The Port Washington Children’s Center had its license reinstated to “open” status by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, reversing a previous classification of “pending revocation and denial.”

That action had followed a March 28 inspection that uncovered six violations.

In the March 28 report, the OCFS said the center violated state requirements that “the staff and volunteers must be in good health and be of good character and habits” and had, in at least one instance, left a child without supervision and did not immediately notify the state or parents following the incident.

The child was left alone in a room, hysterically crying, for around 10 minutes, before he was found by a staff member, according to parents.

OCFS placed the license in the pending revocation and denial category on April 14, which generally occurs while a final decision is pending, though programs may continue operating in the meantime.

Port Washington Children’s Center Executive Director Christine Paige, who had been serving in an interim capacity at the time, confirmed that the center would remain open.

The renewed open status confirms that the Children’s Center’s license with OCFS is active and in good standing.

Paige, her leadership team and the PWCC Board have been working closely with OCFS and the Child Care Council of Nassau to ensure the center meets the standards set forth by both licensing bodies, the PWCC said in a release.

The open license status indicates that PWCC meets all health, safety and regulatory requirements established by OCFS.

“All of us at the Port Washington Children’s Center have seen this licensing process as an opportunity to review and enhance how we deliver our services and programs to the children and families we serve,” Paige said. “Over the past several months, we have taken a number of steps to strengthen our operations, including improved staff training and stronger communications policies and practices with our families. These actions have ensured greater consistency in our operations. As important, we believe these initiatives will have the added benefit of fostering a closer bond between the center and our families.”

“The New York State Office of Children and Family Services, along with The Child Care Council of Nassau, have been an exceptional help throughout this licensing process,” said Vita Molis, president of the executive board. “Their encouragement and support have proven invaluable to us as we move forward into the center’s next chapter.”