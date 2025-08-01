Sewanhaka holds summer enrichment for incoming seventh graders

Sewanhaka Central High School District welcomed approximately 750 incoming seventh graders to the annual Summer Enrichment Program, which was held at all five school buildings from July 7 to 24. The program included interactive academic experiences and engaging, hands-on activities.

The district said this free enrichment program is designed to help students acclimate to their new school, connect with staff and future classmates, and get a head start on the academic, social, and emotional journey that lies ahead.

Each day, the students engaged in an advisory session, discussing social-emotional topics such as making friends, managing emotions, self-image and mindfulness techniques.

The daily schedule also included a Genius Hour, where students explored topics they were interested in by creating their own passion projects. Working individually or in teams, they chose a subject to research or came up with an original product idea. They then

pitched their projects to the class in a fun, “Shark Tank”-style format.

At the end of the program, students presented their final work as a TED Talk. According to the district, this experience tapped into their creativity, strengthened their research and public speaking skills, and gained confidence in sharing their ideas with others.

In addition to advisory and Genius Hour sessions, the seventh graders took part in a variety of indoor and outdoor sports like kickball and volleyball, explored hands-on STEAM, art and music activities, and enjoyed fun experiences such as tie-dye and field day throughout the session.