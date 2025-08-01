Wantagh Chamber of Commerce has 2 more Thursday Night Live events before end of summer

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce has two more Thursday Night Live events before the end of summer.

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce has invited people to Railroad Avenue all summer long for community celebrations, and it will be hosting two more Thursday Night Live events to end the season.

Thursday Night Live is in its second year after a big success in 2024, according to Marilynne Rich, the 2nd vice president of the chamber.

Railroad Avenue in Wantagh gets transformed every other Thursday into a community gathering hub with live music, food trucks, entertainment, games, mini golf, local vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Two local bars, Uncle Frank’s and Mulcahy’s, will also have live performances during the final two events.

Rich said that some local bars and restaurants have specials associated with Thursday Night Live to draw more people in.

The chamber scheduled its first event this summer in May, but due to rain, the first Thursday Night Live of 2025 was held on June 5. There are still two more events before the end of the summer: Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

The final event will feature an End of Summer/Back to School night with a petting zoo and pony rides, as well as a special guest food truck: Dom’s of New Hyde Park, according to the chamber.

This year, Thursday Night Live expanded to include bars north of the train tracks on Wantagh Avenue, including Boss Crokers Bar and Grill, Craft Kitchen and Tap House and The Irish Poet.

Rich said that people don’t just come and enjoy the festivities from Wantagh, but from all over, due to the event’s accessibility.

“People are finding out about it on our socials and hopping on a train because literally you walk off the train and you’re in the middle of everything,” Rich said. It works out great. It’s been great to bring people into the community.”

She added that the chamber hosts events like Thursday Night Live to show off what Wantagh has to offer.

“It’s a good way to get people to know what’s here in town and get people to stay in town,” Rich said.