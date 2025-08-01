The smooth sounds of Yacht Rock will return to Sands Point Preserve as the Radio Land Boomer Band performs a live outdoor concert on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn, offering an evening of soft rock classics, upbeat harmonies and crowd favorites for audiences of all ages. The event is rain or shine and will move indoors to the Black Box in the event of inclement weather.

The Radio Land Boomer Band is known for its energetic performances and cross-generational appeal, delivering a mix of feel-good anthems and nostalgic hits that unite kids, parents and grandparents alike.

Admission, including parking and convenience fees, is $35 per car in advance and $50 per car on the day of the concert. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, folding chairs, and picnic dinners. Food trucks, including Iron Chef Mobile Truck and the Smusht Ice Cream Cart, will also be on site.

For tickets and additional information, visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.