Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Mass shooting victim, too much airplane noise and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive with Roslyn ties, was among those killed in Monday’s mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan, which claimed five lives..

“Abuse.” “Ridiculous.” “Horrible.” That’s how Nassau residents in south shore communities describe the noise they hear from airplanes taking off and landing at nearby John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

Summer is here, and with it comes something Long Island does better than anywhere: outdoor concerts. Whether you’re from Nassau or Suffolk, or into ’80s anthems, headbanging rock, smooth soul or everything in between, this guide has something for you.

When you adopt, you’re saving two lives — the one you bring home and the one who now has space at the shelter. Whether you’re looking for a couch buddy, walking partner, or something in between, now’s the purr-fect time to adopt your new best friend!

The Hicksville Water District is warning residents to proceed with caution when engaging with private water testing companies, saying some companies are looking for profits rather than the health of locals.