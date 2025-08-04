Cibo Pasta Bar provides Wantagh with Manhattan-style eatery

Anthony Brew began working in the restaurant industry at 16 as a busboy and has now opened up his third restaurant before the age of 40.

He began his professional career clearing tables at Matteo’s in Howard Beach. After years of learning from the Matteo family, he opened his first restaurant in Atlantic Beach called Anthony’s Family Style.

Brew then moved to Bellmore, where he founded Anthony’s Kitchen and Cocktails. Now he has his third restaurant called Cibo Pasta Bar in Wantagh.

After selling Anthony’s, Brew said his passion for being in the restaurant business was “resparked” when Cibo opened its doors on June 30.

The owner said he wanted the new restaurant, located at 3037 Merrick Road, to have an aesthetic similar to what patrons would find in Manhattan, and that he saw a lack of similar-style restaurants in the Wantagh area.

“We just wanted to create a space here that has the sexy look, the music, the decor, the ambiance, the lighting, everything,” he said.

He said he wanted the restaurant to reflect the unusual attention devoted to details ranging from the decor to the menu to the dishes and drinks.

“We want every visit to be special,” he said.

Brew said the restaurant has a non-casual dress code and that he encourages people to dress up and come to the eatery.

According to the owner, the restaurant has been busy in its first month of business. He said Cibo has about 10 full-time employees.

Brew said the Italian sushi and Italian wontons are among some of the favorite appetizers on the menu. He said the Zozzona, a pasta that blends carbonara, amatriciana and cacio e pepe, is one of the staples on the entrée list. The restaurant also has a full cocktail and wine menu.

In terms of pricing, most appetizers fall in the range of $15 to $25. Entrees start at $22, with the $56 filet mignon being the most expensive item on the menu.

Cibo is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.