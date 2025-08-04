Colbeh expands to Roslyn Heights in $1.6M sale

Colbeh, a Persian-Mediterranean kosher restaurant, will be opening its third location in Roslyn Heights.

Thirty-five years and two locations later, Colbeh is ready to expand its culinary expertise yet again. Colbeh, a Persian-Mediterranean kosher restaurant, will be opening its third location in Roslyn Heights.

Colbeh currently has locations in Great Neck and Roslyn. They also offer on-site and off-site catering with delivery available to NYC Uptown and Downtown, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. For delivery and catering, Colbeh offers a wide variety of Shabbat Packages, which are pre-made, kosher meals traditionally meant for celebrating the Jewish Sabbath. They offer seven different Shabbat Packages with prices ranging from $89.50 to $279.50.

The diverse menu for each restaurant and for catering honor the tastes of Persian, Mediterranean and American cuisine with ingredients that date back to Persian kitchens in the 6th century BC, according to Colbeh’s website.

The new Roslyn Heights restaurant will be located at 177 Mineola Ave. The company purchased the 4,695-square-foot commercial space for $1.6 million, with the help of Giuseppe Gregorio and Luca DiCiero of NY Space Finders. Gregorio and DiCiero represented both the buyer and the seller.

The Roslyn Heights location is expected to open this fall and, according to Colbeh’s website, a Manhattan location is also coming soon.