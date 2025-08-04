Glen Cove Rotary Club hosts sold out fundraiser for David Geliashvili

On Thursday, May 29, the Glen Cove Rotary Club held a sold-out event at the Anglers Club for David Geliashvili, who is in need of a kidney. Geliashvili is known for his work at the Glen Cove Senior Center and La Bussola restaurant. His impact reaches far beyond any one setting; always supporting and inspiring others without fanfare; and this is why hundreds of community members came out in support of Geliashvili, uplifting his spirits and creating awareness on his behalf.

Among the event speakers, Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck spoke on how deserving Geliashvili is to receive this recognition; George Lortkipanidze, a dear friend of Geliashvili, spoke about the wonderful bond they have developed through the years; Pete Prudente spoke about being a kidney donor and how fulfilled he felt that he was able to donate a kidney; Libbie Binkiewicz, Community Relations Program Manager, Living Donor Ambassador for Northwell Department of Transplantation, spoke about working with Geliashvili through the process of getting a kidney donation.

To learn more about kidney donation or to see if you can donate, please contact Binkiewicz at Northwell 516-666-0899 or email at Lbinkiewicz@northwell.edu

Glen Cove Rotary would like to thank all the sponsors, donors, merchants and to all who attended, and made this event possible. A special thank you to the Anglers Club, Stevenson Printing, La Bussola Restaurant, Sid’s All American Restaurant and Wild Honey Restaurant in Oyster Bay.

This year Glen Cove Rotary is celebrating 100 years of serving the Glen Cove community. The club is always looking for like-minded people. Our global network of more than 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and leaders volunteer their skills and resources to solve issues and address community needs. If interested in participating, please contact President Toya Davis at tdavis@tiegerman.org.