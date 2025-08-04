Ishay Ribo to headline at Steppingstone Park

An artist performs at Steppingstone Park in Kings Point in 2024.

Ishay Ribo, a famed Israeli singer, will be bringing his spiritual and poetic folk songs to the Great Neck peninsula.

Ribo will be performing at Steppingstone Park in Kings Point on Sunday, Aug. 17, as part of the Great Neck Park District’s summer concert series. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Born in France, Ribo was raised in a religious Jewish household and moved to Israel at the age of 8. He currently lives in Jerusalem with his family.

Music has always been a part of Ribo’s life, which evolved into his writing his own music as a teenager. While serving in the Israel Defense Force, he sang in the military rabbinical choir.

Ribo’s music is described as a blend of spiritual and poetic lyrics in Hebrew, satisfying a modern folk-rock sound.

His music is acclaimed for being popular with both religious and non-religious listeners, resulting in his headlining Madison Square Garden in 2023 as its first Israeli artist.

Ribo debuted with his album ‘Tocho Ratzuf Ahavah” in 2014. Since his debut, his music has won multiple gold and platinum awards.

The concert will also feature local food vendors, which have yet to be announced. Beer and wine will also be sold.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Great Neck Park District at $25 per person. A concert ticket, park card and ID are required to attend the concert.

Tickets will not be sold at the venue and no guests will be permitted.

A shuttle bus will be available to take to the venue running from the Parkwood Sports Complex. Parking will be available at the sports complex or the nearby Great Neck House.

Efforts to solicit comment from the Great Neck Park District and Ishay Ribo were unavailing.