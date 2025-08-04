Hundreds attend North Shore Day Camp this summer

Glen Cove is a popular destination this summer, with hundreds of campers attending North Shore Day Camp in July and August. Campers from ages 2 through 14 participate in a variety of activities, from sports to arts and crafts.

“It’s always interesting; that’s what I love about it,” said Co-Director Joni Iacono. Iacono said she has worked at the camp since 2002 and stepped into her current role with Co-Director Jason Mercado in 2016.

Mercado said the camp allows children to try new activities and step out of their comfort zone in a safe and friendly environment. There are sports, STEM, and creative arts activities, as well as social play. He said there is a big emphasis on swimming as well to help children feel confident about water safety.

“We really into giving the children a diverse variety of activities…We give children that variety so they can find things that they like, and they can explore new things,” Mercado said.

Mercado said that in addition to activities, the camp aims to teach children core values like sportsmanship, teamwork and respect.

“We teach children the skills of making and keeping friends…We try to make sure that we monitor that and help them grow,” Mercado said.

He said staff members recognize campers exhibiting good values to help continue character-building work throughout the summer.

“We want it to be a meaningful experience…We want there to be more than just play,” he said.

Iacono said she is always happy to see the kids cheering on their peers and including everyone in activities. She said she is always motivated to see when quiet kids become more outgoing throughout the summer.

“When you see that, you’re like ‘this is what it’s about’…That’s what makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

Mercado said camp staff members “get silly” with the kids and “facilitate the fun.” He said he often walks around with a banana that campers call his “banana phone.”

“You see their imaginations working,” he said.

Iacono said there’s a “freedom” to the creativity at North Shore Day Camp. She said there are spirit days where campers and staff dress up in costume as well as challenges throughout the week that amp up the fun.

“There’s never a day when you’re here that you’re not laughing…It becomes the norm, and it’s a great norm,” she said.

North Shore Day Camp is part of the TLC Family of camps, which is directed by Jay Jacobs, who also serves as chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee.

Mercado said the camp draws kids from all over the county, but that a majority of campers are from North Shore towns, including Port Washington, Roslyn, Sea Cliff, Bayville, Glen Cove and Oyster Bay.

Iacono said many campers feel more “freedom” at camp than they do during the school year and are able to explore new interests.

“This is a place where children can come into themselves, and they can also feel less pressure,” she said.