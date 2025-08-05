Democrat Nicole Aloise outraises incumbent Anne Donnelly in challenge for DA seat

If fundraising numbers are any indicator, District Attorney Anne Donnelly may have a tough fight on her hands if she wants to keep her seat.

Nicole Aloise, the Democrat challenging Republican incumbent Donnelly for Nassau District attorney in November, outraised Donnelly by almost $90,000 at the second quarter filing deadline, bringing in $254,665 to Donnelly’s $165,664 this year.

Aloise has raised roughly $712,000 since starting her campaign last summer, while Donnelly has raised about $680,000 since taking office in 2022. Aloise’s team says the fundraising numbers indicate voters want change.

“The fundraising numbers show that the voters of Nassau are ready for change and want a district attorney who has the experience to keep our county safe,” Aloise’s campaign said in a statement. Aloise has worked as a prosecutor and assistant district attorney in both the Queens and Nassau offices for the past 16 years.

Aloise, now an assistant district attorney in the Queens office, said she, along with roughly 40% of Nassau assistant district attorneys, left her position working under Donnelly’s leadership because she was not being provided with the necessary resources to properly prosecute serious crimes.

“Since Anne Donnelly took office, crime in Nassau has spiked 44%, and the people of Nassau know that Donnelly is to blame,” Aloise said in a statement about the fundraising numbers. “I have a proven track record prosecuting hundreds of cases: putting high-profile murderers, MS-13 gang members, drug dealers, and violent criminals behind bars. As district attorney, I will prioritize the safety and well-being of every Nassau resident.”

Donnelly’s campaign said her re-election bid is doing well financially and that it was not concerned about going up against a well-funded campaign. While Aloise is ahead by most metrics, in the second quarter specifically, Donnelly outraised her $109,600 to $93,214.

“The Anne Donnelly for District Attorney campaign has enjoyed broad-based and robust financial support for the campaign of District Attorney Anne Donnelly,” the Republican’s campaign said in a statement. “Just as District Attorney Donnelly’s successful campaign in 2021 bested an extremely well-funded and highly recognizable state senator, the district attorney is on the right side of the issues that resonate with voters.”

Donnelly said she was motivated to run for re-election to “keep Nassau County the safest community in the U.S.A.,” continue advocating to repeal cashless bail, support crime and animal abuse victims, reduce drug overdoses and prevent hate crimes and those that target senior citizens.

During the second quarter, roughly 52% of Donnelly’s contributions came from PACs, companies, or other organized entities, while 48% came from individual donors. She accepted contributions from the Committee to Elect John Ferretti, the Republican county legislator running for Hempstead town supervisor and $5,000 from the Friends of Don Clavin PAC, the current Republican Hempstead town supervisor.

Notably, she also accepted $5,000 from the Citizens for Salidino PAC and Breslin Realty Development Corp and $6,000 from the Committee for Fair Property Taxes PAC last quarter.

She also accepted thousands of dollars in contributions from local realty groups and other elected Republican officials and local Republican committees and clubs.

The clubs are based across the county, including in Oyster Bay, Valley Stream, West Hempstead, Syosset, Plainview, Sea Cliff, East Rockaway, Massapequa, Farmingdale, East Norwich, Muttontown, Bayville, Center Island, Elmont North, Bethpage and Locust Valley.

About 90% of Aloise’s second-quarter contributions come from individual donors. Roughly 60% of her second-quarter contributions come from individuals who donated less than $300 to her campaign.

Notably, she accepted $2,500 from the NYS Supreme Court Officers Association and the IUPAT Legislative Educational Committee, over $5,000 from Deborah Benjamin Ventures LLC and $10,000 from Lawrence Sarf.

The election for Nassau County District Attorney is on Nov. 4.