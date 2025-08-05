“Cocuyo” shines at Preservation Long Island’s annual benefit in Locust Valley

Preservation Long Island (PLI) hosted its 2025 Annual Country House Benefit on June 14 at the historic Locust Valley estate known as Cocuyo, a thoughtfully restored 1928 Harrie T. Lindeberg-designed home owned by renowned interior designer Alfredo Paredes and his husband, Brad Goldfarb.

The sold-out event brought together preservationists, design enthusiasts and community members to celebrate Long Island’s architectural heritage. Proceeds from the evening supported PLI’s ongoing mission to preserve and celebrate the region’s cultural and architectural legacy.

“We were thrilled to celebrate Alfredo Paredes and Brad Goldfarb’s incredible restoration of their 1928 Harrie T. Lindeberg house in Locust Valley,” said Jackie Powers, Preservation Long Island’s newly appointed executive director. “The sold-out evening raised critical funds to support PLI’s growing programs.”

The home, now called Cocuyo—meaning “firefly” in Spanish—was originally commissioned by portrait artist F. Edwin Church. The restoration carefully preserved and enhanced Lindeberg’s original American Country House design, a hallmark of early 20th-century architectural innovation. Paredes and Goldfarb retained historic details such as original ceramic tile floors, cast-iron dragon lanterns and frescoes of birds painted by Church on the loggia walls.

Throughout the evening, guests explored both the home’s interiors and surrounding gardens. PLI curators and preservation experts were stationed across the property, offering insights into its historical features and design significance. Highlights included Church’s Lady in Charlotte’s Dress, an original Art Deco portrait on loan for the evening, returning the artist’s work to its original setting for the first time in decades.

Inside the home, the seamless blending of original architectural elements with Paredes’ personalized design choices offered attendees a rare glimpse into a living preservation success story.

PLI Board President Michelle Elliott Gokey welcomed attendees and introduced Powers, who then recognized the homeowners with a special honor. “Outstanding Preservation Excellence,” read the bronze plaque awarded to Paredes and Goldfarb. The award is part of a new initiative by PLI to recognize exemplary restoration work by private homeowners throughout Long Island.

The evening concluded with all guests receiving PLI’s signature tote bag, filled with gifts from event sponsor Farrow & Ball. Each attendee also took home a signed copy of Alfredo Paredes at Home, the designer’s debut book published in March 2025.

Cocuyo served as a fitting venue for the benefit, not only because of its historic provenance, but also because of the thoughtful stewardship behind its recent transformation. Originally designed by Lindeberg—widely credited with shaping the American Country House movement—the home remains a vibrant example of residential design excellence nearly a century after its construction.

Paredes’ background includes decades at Ralph Lauren, where he served as executive vice president and chief creative officer. His body of work includes the Madison Avenue flagship store, The Polo Bar and the brand’s 50th anniversary Central Park runway show. In 2019, he launched his namesake studio, now operating in Manhattan and Miami, serving high-end residential, hospitality and retail clients nationwide.

Preservation Long Island maintains four historic sites—Joseph Lloyd Manor in Lloyd Harbor, the Custom House in Sag Harbor, Sherwood-Jayne Farm in Setauket and the Old Methodist Church and Exhibition Gallery—and continues to promote historic preservation through advocacy, education and stewardship.

Visit preservationlongisland.org for additional information.