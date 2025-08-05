Crime Blotter 8.7

Police searching for burglary suspect

Nassau County police said they were looking for a suspect after a house burglary in Baldwin on Monday, Aug. 4.

According to police, shortly after 1 a.m., somebody living at a home on Wesley Street said they heard their rear door open and then saw an unknown male suspect in their kitchen who grabbed a white tote bag containing various items from a table and fled out the rear door.

Police said the suspect is a black man around 6-foot-tw0 inches with a thin build. Police said he was last spotted wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a black mask and dark gloves.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the department asks anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

One dead in E-bike accident

An E-biker was fatally struck by a car in North Long Beach on Sunday, Aug. 3, according to Nassau County police.

An unidentified 79-year-old man was riding an E-bike, heading south on the sidewalk of Austin Boulevard in the vicinity of Audubon

Boulevard where a red Kia Sportage operated by a 75-year-old woman was exiting the drive-thru of Dunkin’ Donuts, according to police.

The bicyclist attempted to avoid a collision and swerved, police said. He fell off his bike and into the road, where he was struck by the Kia, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Woman arrested for yelling antisemitic remarks: Cops

A woman was arrested for shouting racial slurs and tearing down an Israeli flag in Cedarhurst on Sunday, Aug. 3, according to Nassau County police.

Tanisha Williams, 52, of West Hempstead, was charged with criminal mischief and petit larceny, according to police.

Authorities said Williams was riding a bicycle eastbound on Central Avenue and yelling antisemitic remarks. She then stopped near the corner of Prospect Avenue and ripped down an Israeli flag that was hanging from a sign and fled, police said.

Police said Williams was found in Franklin Square and placed under arrest.

Man charged with possession of stolen property

Nassau County police reported that a man from Laurelton was arrested in Roslyn and charged with possessing stolen property on Wednesday, July 30.

Alex Hines was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal trespass. He was released on a desk appearance ticket.

Police said officers responded to a call of a suspicious person wearing a dark facial covering and shining a flashlight into parked vehicles on Northern Boulevard.

Police said when Hines was located, he began to flee the scene, but was soon after placed under arrest with the help of the Canine Unit and a Nassau County police helicopter.

Teen, 15, arrested in stabbing of 13-year-old

Nassau County Police said a 15-year-old was taken into custody in New Cassel in a stabbing incident on Monday, July 28.

The juvenile defendant was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a fight involving 15 to 20 minors. When they arrived, the crowd had dispersed and officers located a male victim, 13, who had gotten into an argument with the 15-year-old that escalated when the 15-year-old brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the right arm and left

hand, causing a laceration, according to police.

The 15-year-old was located at the hospital with a laceration to his finger and was placed under arrest without incident, according to police.

Two arrested in connection with loaded firearm possession, drugs

Nassau County police said they arrested two men who were found with a loaded firearm and a substance believed to be crack cocaine after a traffic stop in Uniondale on the night of Tuesday, July 29.

Lee Hughes, 51, from Huntington Station, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, and vehicle and traffic law violations, according to police.

Richard Foreman, 38, from North Carolina, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, according to police.

Police said officers observed a 2017 Chevrolet SUV traveling southbound on Nassau Road near the intersection of Stanton Boulevard commit a vehicle and traffic law infraction.

Police said they stopped the car near Teresa Place in Hempstead, and after an investigation, found a loaded Taurus 9mm firearm and a substance believed to be crack cocaine inside the car, which led to the arrests.