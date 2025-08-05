Hempstead Town Supervisor Clavin steps down, candidate Ferretti appointed

Three months before the November election, Hempstead has a new town supervisor: Republican John Ferretti, who had been campaigning for the seat and left his role as a county legislator to fill it Tuesday morning.

Hempstead Town Hall erupted with dueling booing and cheering as Don Clavin stepped down from the supervisor seat and the town board appointed Ferretti, a course of action Democrats like Joe Scianablo, who is running against Ferretti for the seat, have been raising the alarm about for months. Republicans had cast doubt on the suspected plans, but always refused to outright confirm or deny them.

“This is undemocratic. This is a back-door power play that is costing taxpayers money…It’s just not right,” said Scianablo, a veteran and ex-NYPD officer. He said Ferretti’s appointment provides him with an unfair advantage since he will be able to use town mailers and incumbency to promote his campaign.

Ferretti and Clavin did not directly address the change in power during Tuesday’s meeting. After a brief mid-meeting recess, Clavin abruptly resigned and walked out, leaving Deputy Supervisor Dorothy Goosby, the Hempstead Town Board’s only Democrat, in charge for less than 30 minutes before Council Member Thomas Muscarella introduced a motion to appoint Ferretti as supervisor. Goosby abstained from the vote, while the board’s five other members voted yes.

“Today, Don Clavin made the difficult decision to step down after 24 years as an elected official in the Town of Hempstead. As a result of his sudden resignation, the Hempstead Town Board installed John Ferretti as supervisor,” the town said in a statement after the meeting. “This action, which has been used by both Democrats and Republicans in various municipalities, ensures continuity of services for residents of America’s largest township.”

There has been no plan announced to fill Ferretti’s county legislative seat, something Scianablo called hypocritical, as there will be a lack of “continuity” in that office.

Ferretti took his seat unceremoniously, largely ignoring the angry group of constituents who chanted, “Election! Election! Election!” over him as he took the oath of office, echoing Scianablo’s call for “elections, not selections.” Six of the last 10 Hempstead town supervisors have been appointed prior to an election in the same way, which Scianablo has advocated against, floating legislation to outlaw the practice.

Town code dictates that if a supervisor steps down, the deputy supervisor — in this case, Goosby — should be appointed or a special election should be called. However, state law permits town appointments, something Democratic state Assembly members are seeking to change. Assembly Member Noah Burroughs introduced a bill last week that would ban the practice in towns with over 250,000 residents across the state.

“Filling a supervisor vacancy with an appointment is not fair. That’s not what American democracy is about,” said Burroughs, who spoke at Hempstead Town Hall Tuesday. He called the bill a “check” on democracy and necessary to restore faith in government.

Those who loudly opposed Ferretti’s appointment while it took place made their voices heard after he was sworn in as well, with roughly two dozen people across the political spectrum speaking during the public comment period. Many called the action disgusting, shameful, disappointing, and unconstitutional, with Claudia Borecky, president of the Bellmore Merrick Democratic Club, alleging the town was violating the 14th Amendment by providing Ferretti with an incumbent’s advantage.

She and others contend that Ferretti will be able to spend millions of dollars to promote himself with taxpayer dollars in informational mailers, a move she says will make the election unfair and unequal.

“We need a level playing field with checks and balances. I’m a person of Nassau County. I pay a lot of taxes. I have a voice,” one Hempstead resident said. “Today is not the election day, so I’m not happy at all…we’re on the brink of losing democracy. I need to trust people.”

“I’ve been living in East Meadow for 40 years. I am so ashamed of this board,” Lorraine Attias said. “This is despicable, this is antidemocratic, and frankly…I am outraged.”

Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow, who is running against Bruce Blakeman for the county executive seat, also condemned Ferretti’s appointment, calling him “Blakeman’s chosen crony.”

“This is a shameful attempt to circumvent the will of the voters and dismantle the democratic process,” Koslow said in a statement.

Despite the appointment, the election for the seat will still be held on Nov. 4 between Scianablo and now-incumbent Ferretti.