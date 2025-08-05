Malachi Barton brings Disney magic to UBS Arena in ‘Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide’ tour on Aug. 23

Disney fans of all generations can expect a night of infectious pop anthems, high-energy dance numbers and cross-franchise magic when the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide tour arrives at UBS Arena on Friday, Aug. 23.

The 43-city tour fuses music from Disney Channel’s two powerhouse franchises—Descendants and ZOMBIES—and features stars from the newest entries in both series. Among them is Malachi Barton, breakout star of “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” who says the show is unlike anything fans have experienced before.

“Oh my gosh, the show—there’s so much. It is such an amazing, fun show,” Barton said in a recent interview. “It’s very interactive. It brings back that nostalgic pop-rock feel that both franchises have. The music gives off this ‘Camp Rock’ vibe. I always say ‘Descendants and ZOMBIES’ are like PB&J—they just fit perfectly.”

With a setlist packed with hits like “Rotten to the Core,” “Someday,” “Do It Like the Zombies Do,” and “Love Ain’t It,” the show celebrates the chart-topping songs that helped define a new era of Disney Channel musical storytelling.

Fans attending the tour stop at UBS Arena on Aug. 23 can expect an immersive production with massive visuals, dance-heavy performances, and high-profile stars including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” alongside Barton, Freya Skye and Mekonnen Knife from “ZOMBIES 4.”

But Barton said it’s the crowd—not just the cast—that’s made the tour a surprising phenomenon.

“We were expecting younger kids with their parents. But now we’re 10 shows in and it’s truly wild,” Barton said. “There’s this video that went viral on TikTok—two girls in their mid-20s went just by themselves and had the best time. It just goes to show this show is for everybody. There’s no age limit to these songs.”

The Disney veteran, who started acting at the age of four and has been part of the Disney family since age 8, is no stranger to the stage. But even he admits the arena experience is something new.

“I’m such an adrenaline junkie—I love cars, skating, surfing, snowboarding—but this was different,” he said. “The first time I walked out on stage and saw thousands of people screaming, I was in shock. Nothing could prepare me for this. It’s my first tour, and it’s been addicting.”

Though just 17, Barton has had a decade-long career in entertainment, with roots in music and performance. Raised in Virginia Beach before moving to Nashville, Barton got his start after a serendipitous encounter during a trip to Los Angeles.

“My mom was in a writing session and I was outside dancing to Justin Bieber,” he said with a laugh. “The owner of the studio saw me, went back inside, and asked if I was her kid. He said, ‘I want him to get a meeting with my friend’—and that friend is now my manager. That was it. I’ve been with him ever since.”

Beyond his acting chops, Barton credits his early connections with the original ZOMBIES stars—like Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly—for helping him find his footing in the franchise.

“I’ve known them a long time—we were all in the Disney world at the same time,” Barton said. “The biggest advice they’ve given me is to not let go of your childhood. They reminded me to enjoy life and not take things too seriously. That’s stuck with me.”

That support, combined with the tight-knit cast on the “Worlds Collide” tour, has helped make Barton’s experience even more meaningful.

“You hear stories of casts that don’t get along—I’ve been there. But this group? We’re so locked in,” he said. “We’re tight and it makes everything easier. I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else. They’re talented, kind and it’s just been amazing.”

Whether you’re a longtime Disney Channel fan or discovering the magic for the first time, Barton says there’s only one rule: show up ready to have fun.

“Bring your friends, bring your family, grab some snacks,” he said. “Just be ready to sing, dance and lose yourself in the world. It’s something special.”

Tickets for the Aug. 23 show are on sale now and can be found at www.DescendantsZombiesTour.com. The tour also stops at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 21.